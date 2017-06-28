3Derm Teledermatology System to Partner with WoundRounds®

3Derm Teledermatology 3Derm presents a unique and affordable solution for capturing high definition 3-D images. Nursing home systems can benefit from the partnership of 3Derm & WoundRounds, as they improve outcomes and reduce the risk of wound care

3Derm, an innovation leader in teledermatology, today announced a partnership with WoundRounds®, a service of Telemedicine Solutions, LLC (Schaumburg, IL).

The 3Derm imaging system enables primary care providers to capture a full complement of diagnostic-quality two-dimensional and three-dimensional images and automatically deliver images via cloud-based software to in-network dermatologists for remote review and follow-up.

WoundRounds, the leading wound documentation and reporting solution, is currently installed in over 300 skilled nursing and post-acute care facilities across the country. The newly announced partnership will enable 3Derm to explore the feasibility of deploying its teledermatology solution into the long-term and post-acute care market.

“3Derm presents a unique and affordable solution for capturing high definition 3-D images. We believe it may offer significant benefit to multi-site nursing home systems that we serve, as they are striving to improve outcomes and reduce the risk and liability associated with wound care,” said Mike Diamond, CEO of Telemedicine Solutions, LLC.

The 3Derm imaging system captures and delivers the same three views a dermatologist uses in an exam room, making remote visits with the 3Derm system virtually indistinguishable from current practice. Its current application takes just minutes for a primary care clinician to capture and share high-resolution, two-dimensional and three-dimensional images of a suspect lesion, rash, or acne including:



An overview image to show the context of the lesion

Color-calibrated, 3-D images of the skin’s surface acquired by the exclusive, patent-pending 3Derm imager

A polarized and magnified dermatoscopic image to visualize the subcutaneous vasculature

“Partnering with WoundRounds presents a timely opportunity for us to explore the receptivity of this new market. We look forward to investigating the feasibility of adapting 3Derm technology to the needs of long-term and post-acute care providers,” said Liz Asai, CEO of 3Derm.

The HIPAA compliant, cloud-based back end of the 3Derm system was engineered to integrate fully with an existing EHR and features FDA class II design controls. Diagnostic and workflow software directs the image capture and transmission process. Smart features such as automatic ICD-10 coding, voice-to-diagnosis capabilities and patient lookup easily integrate the 3Derm system into the process of care.

About 3Derm

3Derm was founded by Liz Asai and Elliot Swart, Yale University engineers who identified the need to approach teledermatology as an optics challenge. Together, they assembled a team of engineers, designers, and healthcare specialists to build 3Derm from the optics up, remotely providing dermatologists with the same views and data they rely on to make a diagnosis during an in person visit. This focus enables 3Derm to distinguish itself in the teledermatology market, delivering better images, better utilization and better outcomes for clinicians, patients and care networks. Visit http://www.3derm.com or email elektra.alivisatos(at)3derm(dot)com

About WoundRounds

WoundRounds, a service of Telemedicine Solutions LLC, is the point-of-care wound management and prevention solution that empowers clinicians to deliver better wound care in less time. WoundRounds drives consistency in nursing practice, completeness in wound documentation, and compliance with organizational policies and standards. Visit http://www.woundrounds.com or email rhett.gustafson(at)woundrounds(dot)com