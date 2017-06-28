“Earning a place on the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 list is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering consistently high quality client service,” said Marc Tanowitz, managing director, Pace Harmon.

For the seventh time in the past decade, Pace Harmon, a leading business transformation and outsourcing advisory firm, today celebrates its inclusion in the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 (SDCE 100), “Great Supply Chain Projects” list.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 supply chain projects that deliver exceptional bottom-line value across the supply chain. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. Companies honored on the list show measurable ROI through innovation, automation, and increased efficiency in the functions that comprise the end-to-end supply chain.

Pace Harmon’s winning submission focused on identifying and leveraging a comprehensive technology to standardize and automate finance, HR, and logistics, enabling operational efficiencies and comprehensive donor reporting for a global non-profit humanitarian aid organization. The project helped reduce the organization’s planned technology investment costs by nearly $5 million, translating into being able to provide meals to an additional 125,000 families for a month.

“Next generation technology strategies and solutions that enable data integration, analytics, and real-time operations visibility are essential to increasing global enterprise efficiencies and we are honored to be recognized for our diligent and innovative work in this area,” said Marc Tanowitz, managing director, Pace Harmon. “Earning a place on the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 list is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering consistently high quality client service.”

All submissions were evaluated by Supply & Demand Chain Executive editors as well as by management professors and key executive practicum advisors at North Carolina State University as part of the project-based curriculum in the university’s supply chain management program.

Pace Harmon’s clients include Fortune 500 and select high growth middle-market companies spanning industries such as Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology, and Energy. For more information, please visit paceharmon.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.

About Pace Harmon

Pace Harmon is a business transformation and outsourcing advisory services firm providing guidance on complex transactions, process and operational optimization, and provider governance. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Tysons Corner, Va. with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, Pace Harmon provides pragmatic and insightful advice that helps its client base of Fortune 500 and other large enterprises maximize the benefits achieved from their mission-critical supplier relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.paceharmon.com.

# # #