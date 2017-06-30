Cal Net Technology Group “We are honored to be named to the MSP 501 list for the eighth consecutive year. To rank #37 among the world’s most progressive managed service providers is a significant achievement for Cal Net,” –James Hwang CEO of Cal Net

Cal Net Technology Group ranks among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net. In addition to honoring Cal Net Technology Group, this year’s MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked MSPs worldwide. Over the next few weeks, MSPmentor will unveil additional lists showcasing:



"Cal Net is honored to be named to the MSP 501 list for the eighth consecutive year,” said Cal Net’s CEO, James Hwang. “To rank #37 among the world’s most progressive managed service providers is a significant achievement for Cal Net and is directly attributed to our teams commitment to excellence and dedication to deliver a higher level of IT service to our customers.”

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Cal Net Technology Group for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Cal Net Technology Group

Cal Net Technology Group is the premier provider of outsourced IT, cloud, security services and unified communications, servicing small to medium-sized businesses in the Southern California market. Cal Net is a four-time Microsoft Regional Partner of the Year, has been named to the MSPMentor 501 List eight times (ranked in the top 50 in 2016, 2017), is a CRN MSP Elite and Fast-Growth 150 list member for three years running, a CRN Tech Elite 250 winner (2017), has earned IT Service Partner of the Year from the Los Angeles Business Journal (2015) and is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree.

About Penton Technology’s Channel Brands

Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (http://www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (http://www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin’ Cloud (http://www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com) and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com).

About Informa

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

