Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following Multi-family projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these newly integrated features. Users will be able to receive regular alerts on new and updated construction projects, in accordance with the individual’s preference.

An example of the Multi-family projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Boulder, CO – Williams Village East - Plans call for the new construction of a 700 bed student housing development to serve freshmen students at the University of Colorado. Construction start: January, 2018, $96,700,000. Project ID: 1393500

Cleveland, OH – Prospect Yard – Plans call for converting the City Blue Building into Prospect Yard, a luxury loft complex featuring 40 units and 40 parking stalls. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $14,000,000 Project ID: 1393469

La Jolla, CA – North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood – Plans call a 1,500,000 SF, 10-acre environment to include 7 buildings; 2,000 student housing beds, 9,000 SF of ground floor retail, new campus buildings, and a parking facility. The project is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Construction start: Q4, 2017. $500,000,000 Project ID: 1394106

Atascocita, TX – Spring Atascocita Assisted Living and Memory Care - Plans call for building a new four-story, 36,198-square-foot, 123-Room, extended-stay hotel. Construction start: Q4, 2017. $18,000,000 Project ID: 1393973

Kingsland, GA – The Preserve at Newport – Plans call for building a new 72-unit, 85,896-square-foot apartment complex. Construction start: Q3, 2017, $15,000,000. Project ID: 1393353

Deerfield Beach, FL – Hoyer Homes at Crystal Lake – Plans call for the redevelopment of the 109-acre Crystal Lake golf property into 290 houses and 125 townhouses on the property. Plans also call for an open space and an emergency medical services facility on the property for the Deerfield Beach Fire Department. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $120,000,000. Project ID: 1394019

Construct-A-Lead is an online database that connects users to large-scale commercial construction projects, including those hidden, private project leads.

The service features hotel construction, office buildings, retail construction, medical facilities, school renovations and much more, to help bid on construction including those hard-to-find private project leads, from planning stage through completion. Construct-A-Lead’s daily updates of commercial construction project leads are an ideal solution for those who want to put their product or service into commercial, government and religious structures.

For more information, visit Construct-A-Lead.com online or call 855-874-1491.