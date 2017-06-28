Logo Big "I am tired of huge fees"

Today Shiprocker LLP an international start up based in South-East Asia’s "Silicon Valley"- Cyberjaya, launched FreelancerPRO.com a global, community driven, freelancer marketplace. FreelancerPRO.com operates against the current market trend and competition, as it is entirely free of any project fees or commission charges. This creates a highly economic environment for employers and freelancers alike.

Bikram Singh, a professional IT developer based in India – one of the first members to join – emphasizes what millions of freelancers in the global market are concerned about: “I am tired of huge fee chunks”. Global freelancer marketplaces in recent years started charging an increasing amount of fees and commission for projects posted on these platforms. Freelancer income levels are low and the international competition is fierce. 20% commission charges on average per project are a strong burden for freelancers.

The average full-time Freelancer is charged between $2000 to $3000 USD fees per year for using online marketplace giants like Upwork.com. FreelancerPRO.com is now the alternative, with the only cost being a monthly membership contribution of $9 a month or $60 per year with no other cost. By dramatically lowering the cost for freelancers, their employers and customers gain an enormous advantage as well.

On-Demand freelancing work is the human resources industry and the job profile of the future. McKinsey calls it the Gig-Economy and it is indeed gigantic, with over 162 Million Freelancers in the US and Europe alone. This economy needs more affordable solutions for the users and FreelancerPRO.com is now one of them. It is focusing on smaller and simpler projects, where cost and time are important considerations, especially for its mostly small business owner members.

About FreelancerPRO.com: FreelancerPRO.com is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is operated by growing and dedicated international Start-Up with private funding from investors all around the world. It develops next-gen online platforms for future markets, with the goal of simplicity and affordability for large target markets.