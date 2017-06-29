Launch Date July 4th, 2017 If my father had focused more on what he didn’t know, or didn’t have, or how unlikely success would be when he first came to this country, my writing to you to-day would likely have never occurred.

The problems in America are easy to spot. What’s harder is finding solutions. Bright Spots, Big Country — What Makes America Great is filled with real-world examples of simple solutions to our country’s complex issues, dating back to the Declaration of Independence. In chapter after chapter, you’ll discover:



How to reduce healthcare costs

Improve student achievement in the classroom

Raise wages

Save Social Security and increase retirement income

Reduce violent crime

Restore trust in government

Sound too good to be true? Well, it’s not, and ordinary Americans are solving problems like these, everyday — and we prove it. They do so, not because they were born here, but because the greatness of America comes from the greatness within each of us.

“This is why the solutions aren’t likely going to come from bureaucrats or in big, bold, national movements," says author Stephen Parr, “but they will come from your town, your neighborhood, and as Ronald Reagan said, right around your dinner table.”

Author Louis R. Avallone writes in the book about how his father immigrated to America from Italy in 1964, and how it was his father's journey as an immigrant that revealed the true greatness of America.

"If my father had focused more on what he didn’t know, or didn’t have, or how unlikely success would be when he first came to this country, my writing to you today would likely have never occurred," writes Avallone, "Instead, he focused on what was working for him, and how to simply do more of it. This is how America became great, one generation at a time."

You can also join Louis and Stephen to expand this discussion from the book, as they talk one-on-one with Tucker Carlson, Dr. Alveda King, Pastor Robert Jeffress, Diamond and Silk, Tomi Lahren, Harlem Globetrotter “Sweet Lou” Dunbar, Col. Allen West, and many other guests, to ask "What Makes America Great?" The show will be broadcast on the 4th of July, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on 101.7FM/710AM or streaming live at 710keel.com/listen-live.

About the Authors

Louis R. Avallone is the author of Bright Spots, Big Country — What Makes America Great, available on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Audible, and iBooks. As the first generation son of an Italian immigrant, he’s also had a front row seat to the promise of the American Dream. He served on Capitol Hill as a Congressional aide to U.S. Representative Jim McCrery and as an Elector in the Electoral College for President Trump. He is a husband and father, pilot, lawyer, and entrepreneur whose political opinion columns have been published regularly in newspapers and magazines across the country. He appears frequently on radio and television, and Mr. Avallone can be reached at louisavallone@conservativeground.org.

Stephen Parr is a two-time Emmy nominee with almost two decades’ experience in broadcast journalism. During his award-winning career, Stephen has interviewed Laura Bush, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, and many other political leaders and newsmakers, throughout the country. His latest book, Bright Spots, Big Country — What Makes America Great, is available on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Audible, and iBooks. He hosts the podcast, America on Parr (available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher). You can reach Mr. Parr at stephenparr@conservativeground.org.

In addition to their work at ConservativeGround.org and their subscription-based Conservative Coaching™ services, both Parr and Avallone are reaching out to nearly 50 million students in over 90,000 elementary schools to stir the hearts of children, and their parents and grandparents, with the story of America in song. For more information on their latest campaign, including their recently released music CD, Freedom Sings™ (available on iTunes), please contact media@conservativeground.org.

Note to Editor

Media interested in more information, or in arranging an interview with Louis R. Avallone or Stephen Parr, should contact Conservative Ground, LLC directly at media@conservativeground.org.