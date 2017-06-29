StorageOS Announces Bain Capital Ventures Investment

StorageOS, a software startup providing application-centric and platform-agnostic storage for containers and cloud, today announced a $2 million seed round led by Bain Capital Ventures, an investor in high-growth enterprise startups. StorageOS will use the capital infusion to expand global product development, marketing and sales efforts for its storage software.

Enterprise container adoption is rapidly increasing. In this agile, fast-paced container ecosystem, traditional storage cannot keep up with the needs of modern development teams. StorageOS addresses this issue by transforming commodity and cloud-based storage into a full-featured, application-centric storage platform at significantly lower costs and with greater flexibility.

“To fully match the speed and agility of containers and cloud, modern storage needs to be application-centric,” said Salil Deshpande, Managing Director of Bain Capital Ventures. “To realise the cost savings and time-to-market promised by containers, a container-native and application-centric storage solution such as StorageOS is critical.”

StorageOS delivers policy-driven, infrastructure-agnostic storage that integrates with Docker and Kubernetes to deliver enterprise-class storage features for persistent container workloads. Purpose-built, StorageOS is simple, extensible, low cost and suitable for a broad set of enterprise use cases.

“The StorageOS vision is a paradigm shift in storage design and delivery,” said Chris Brandon, CEO, StorageOS. “Storage should be application-centric, platform-agnostic, API-driven, self-managed, agile, secure, performant and consistently available. This investment by Bain Capital Ventures, with its stellar track record of funding some of the most successful enterprise IT startups, further proves the requirement for application-centric, enterprise-class storage for containers and cloud.”

The StorageOS public beta is available now. Register at storageos.com.

About StorageOS

StorageOS is a software-based distributed storage platform designed to provide persistent container storage. Available on commodity hardware, virtual machines or in the cloud, with the addition of a 40MB container, developers can build scalable stateful containerised apps, with fast, highly available persistent storage. Enterprise customers are able to scale, manage, and monitor storage infrastructure with configurable functionality and policy enforcement. Network Computing named StorageOS as one of the top 25 Vendors to watch in 2016. Learn more at storageos.com.

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in enterprise software, infrastructure software and industries being transformed by data. Bain Capital Ventures has helped launch and commercialise 200-plus companies since 2000, including investments in DocuSign, Jet.com, Redis Labs, LinkedIn, Rapid7, SurveyMonkey, SysDig and Frame. Bain Capital Ventures has approximately $3.6 billion of assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York and Boston. Follow the firm via LinkedIn or Twitter.