WEBTEXT Support Messaging in Amazon Connect Contact Center Integrating messaging with the largest global cloud provider is a very important milestone for “live” person to person customer engagement.

WEBTEXT announced today that it is the first messaging company to successfully integrate SMS, MMS & Facebook Messenger into Amazon Connect contact center.

“Integrating messaging with the largest global cloud provider is a very important milestone for “live” person to person customer engagement”, said AJ Cahill, WEBTEXT CEO. “We’re seeing enormous demand for our messaging solutions from contact center and WEBTEXT is committed to offering more new channels for all messaging users to reach enterprise”.

WEBTEXT operates multiple messaging nodes in the US, Canada, EU and Asia, and is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). This week, both WEBTEXT and Amazon will be demonstrating WEBTEXT Voice Agent Messaging solution designed for voice only call centers at Call Center Week 2017 in Las Vegas, NV, June 28-29.

About WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT is the No. 1 messaging CPaaS for contact center worldwide. We are the only cloud messaging platform integrated with every major CRM contact center solution and related systems, including Cisco, Avaya, Oracle, Amazon, Salesforce, Genesys and Zendesk. WEBTEXT is also the only messaging provider whose solutions are re-sold thru Cisco SolutionsPlus & Avaya SPP price lists and our feature rich messaging solutions power Cisco dCloud and DemoAvaya contact center messaging demonstration systems.

