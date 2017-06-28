Inspired eLearning Breaks Into The Top 50 Of The Cybersecurity 500

Inspired eLearning, the nation’s leading security and compliance training company, today announced that the company broke into the top-50 of the coveted Cybersecurity 500 list. The list, created by Cybersecurity Ventures of Menlo Parl California, is global compilation of leading companies who provide cybersecurity solutions and services.

The Cybersecurity 500 creates awareness and recognition for the most innovative cybersecurity companies – ranging from the largest and most recognizable brands, to VC backed startups and emerging players, to small firms with potentially game-changing technologies, to solution providers poised for growth around productized or vertically focused services.

"Inspired eLearning continues to impress our Editors, which has led to their top 50 ranking on the Cybersecurity 500," says Steve Morgan, founder and Editor-In-Chief at Cybersecurity Ventures. "Their security awareness training solutions continue to win awards, they are a consistent leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant, and their customer base and revenues have grown year-over-year. Inspired eLearning is one of a handful of companies that stand out in a crowding market, and they belong on the short list for any organization looking into security awareness training for employees."

Felix Odigie, CEO of Inspired eLearning, states, “We have worked tirelessly to create and offer our clientele industry leading security and compliance education solutions, which truly drive behavioral modification. We live in an age were even the opening of one wrong email can negate millions of dollars spent on cyber security software. We very much appreciate Cybersecurity Ventures for their review and ranking for the 2017 Cybersecurity 500 list."

About Inspired eLearning

Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Security Awareness CBT for the 3rd year in row and an Inc. 5000 company for the 3rd year in a row, Inspired eLearning is dedicated to delivering the highest quality enterprise educational products that transform corporate culture, nurture and enhance workforce skills, and deliver maximum ROI for the corporate education budget. Inspired eLearning offers Security Awareness and Compliance solutions that include, PhishProof phishing assessment software, custom courseware design and development, content integration, and a fully hosted web-based eLearning course delivery and tracking system using the iLMS (Inspired Learning Management System). For more information, visit http://www.inspiredelearning.com/

About the Cybersecurity 500

The Cybersecurity 500 is published by Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher and publisher of reports covering global cybercrime damage projections, cybersecurity spending forecasts, and cybersecurity employment figures. http://cybersecurityventures.com/cybersecurity-500/