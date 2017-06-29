Explore how personalities, generational differences and certain behaviors can create conflict in multifamily properties.

AudioSolutionz, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “Conflict Management: How to Handle Hostile Hazardous Residents” with housing industry veteran Anne Sadovsky on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm ET. This 90-minute session will address the growing need for conflict management and arbitrating differences in multifamily properties.

Modern day Americans have higher “deserve levels” and shorter fuses and are more outspoken. Add the increasing use of profanity and lack of respect for others, and people often find themselves in all-out wars. The result? Loss of valuable time and productivity, stress-induced physical symptoms, an emotional roller coaster, lost relationships, legal fees, and unhappy, complaining customers who just might stop doing business with those who can’t manage the conflict.

In this session by fair housing expert Anne Sadovsky, she will explore how personalities, generational differences and certain behaviors can create conflict in multifamily properties. Audience members will learn to use a conflict management tools such as the “talking stick” while counseling and arbitrating among those in disagreement. They’ll also learn to recognize that communication is the solution to most disagreements and will review words that should never be used with team members, as well as with customers and clients.

The session will help property owners and managers, multifamily housing professionals, site managers, maintenance staff, tenant association members, team leaders and even judges and court system employees:



Retain residents and team members via conflict resolution methods

View conflict as an opportunity rather than a burden

Learn how to be a successful mediator

Manage themselves and set good examples

Use common sense to reach win/win solutions

Increase the bottom line by working in harmony

Cut the cost of conflict in every area of a business

Get working relationships back in place

Lose adversarial attitudes

Communicate and understand

Foster dignity and respect

Encourage others to peacefully handle their own disputes

For more information and to register, visit:https://www.AudioSolutionz.com/public-housing-compliance/conflict-management-multifamily-housing.html.

