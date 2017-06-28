"Utilizing one of the most radical and future-forward eco-innovation approaches ever seen on the live stage, Creating Equilibrium’s mission is critical—accelerate our better tomorrow.”

Creating Equilibrium, a first-of-its-kind event focused on generating environmentally impactful innovations, is set to host its inaugural event August 25 - 27, 2017. This three-day event —a radical solutions forum, immersive laboratory, and music festival—features some of the top minds on the planet, and is aimed at crafting and funding real-world solutions to the ecological challenges America now faces.

Visions, Creating Equilibrium’s two-day innovation forum on August 26 and 27, will be hosted by New York Times bestselling author, Pulitzer Prize nominee, and Creating Equilibrium co-founder Steven Kotler; and a host of culture-shaping thought leaders, including:



Patricia Wright - Conservation Biologist, MacArthur Genius Grant Winner, Climatologist

Jeremy Jones - Pro snowboarder, founder of Protect Our Winters

Jamie Wheal - Executive Director, Flow Genome Project

Dr. David Suzuki- Professor, Author, Broadcaster Host of The Nature of Things

Dickson Despommier - Professor Emeritus of Microbiology and Public Health at Columbia University

Khuram Mir - CEO of The Farm2U

Susi Mai - World-Class Kiteboarder and Business Networking Entrepreneur

Andrew Hessel - Distinguished research scientist and bio-futurist

Robert Suarez - Designer, Entrepreneur, Impact Driver and Biomimic at Singularity University

"Our core strategy is deceptively simple,” says Kotler. “We build bridges. Our goal is to bridge gaps between traditionally isolated domains—environmental science, technology, business, government and academia. Utilizing one of the most radical and future-forward eco-innovation approaches ever seen on the live stage, Creating Equilibrium’s mission is critical—accelerate our better tomorrow.”

Proceeds from the event will be invested into environmental innovations through Creating Equilibrium’s incubator, EQ Ventures, dedicated to supporting impact entrepreneurs with radical new approaches to solving critical environmental issues. The incubator will provide startups with mentoring and training, as well as an initial investment and possible follow-on funding.

Lake Tahoe will also serve as the backdrop for the Village Green festival, a free, immersive experience for all that unites storied musical talent, eco-visionaries, culinary culture, and experiential art, including a floating, multimedia installation set on the crystal clear waters of the lake.

Creating Equilibrium’s Saturday evening concert features a performance by the supergroup, Secret Stash. Anchored by Stefan Lessard from Dave Matthews Band and Mike McCready from Pearl Jam, this iconic duo will be joined by a “secret stash” of musical friends, including Fun.’s Nate Ruess, Godsmack’s Sully Erna, saxophone player Michael Ghegan, and many more - all in one of California’s most majestic settings: the base of the KT22 mountain at Squaw Valley.

Joining them on stage is the band Dispatch who just released their celebrated sixth album, “America, Location 12,” the band returns to the road on their first national tour in five years. They will play their only California appearance at Creating Equilibrium. Rounding out the weekend’s list of musicians is R&B singer-songwriter, Allen Stone. The Secret Stash, Dispatch and Allen Stone concert will be open to the public, with general admission and VIP tickets available now at http://www.creatingequilibrium.com.

“We are profoundly honored to welcome Creating Equilibrium to Squaw Valley and are excited to see the impact that comes from the incredible ideas and worldly thought leaders participating in the event,” said Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. “A core part of our mission is to act as stewards of these legendary mountains. Not only is Squaw Valley an incredible backdrop for a world-class event, but we also share Creating Equilibrium’s goal of fostering radical new approaches to solving critical environmental issues.”

For up-to-the-minute details and to see the latest highlights, visit http://www.creatingequilibrium.com.

About Squaw Valley Institute

The Squaw Valley Institute (SVI), a founding co-presenter of Creating Equilibrium, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting the community through inspirational programming celebrating the environment, arts, wellness, education and adventure. The goal is to enrich our mountain culture and inspire uncommon conversations to effect innovative and authentic change for a stronger future. SVI memberships are available that include admission to most events. For information about how to become an SVI member and upcoming SVI programming visit http://www.squawvalleyinstitute.org.

About Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows

Voted ‘Best Ski Resort’ in North America for the second year in a row by USA Today and 10Best Readers’ Choice 2017, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is an internationally renowned mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe that spans over 6,000 skiable acres. The resort features slopeside lodging at The Village at Squaw Valley®, which bustles year round with nonstop events and nearly 60 bars, restaurants and boutiques. With an annual average of 450 inches of snowfall and 300 sunny days, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is known as the spring skiing capital as it provides one of the longest ski and snowboard seasons in Lake Tahoe. Skiers and riders of all ability levels are welcomed by over 65 percent beginner and intermediate terrain, 14 easy-to-navigate mountain zones and a custom app to make the most of every visit. Visit squawalpine.com or call 1.800.403.0206 to learn more.

About CREATING EQUILIBRIUM

Creating Equilibrium is a three-day, solutions-focused, innovation forum—an insight incubator disguised as a conference, concert, and immersive festival. The goal of the event? Foster radical new approaches to solving critical environmental issues. Build bridges between world-renowned technologists and world-saving environmentalists. Invite business, industry and government into the discussion. Accelerate our better tomorrow in Squaw Valley in Lake Tahoe, CA August 25-27, 2017.

Creating Equilibrium was founded by Steven Kotler, a journalist, author, and entrepreneur with expertise in science, technology and culture; Gabrielle Hull, a technology entrepreneur with an MBA from Stanford University who invests in people and ideas that foster change in our natural and social environment; Matt Reardon, Executive Director of the Squaw Valley Institute; and Antony Randall, an entertainment industry production executive with a passion for social impact, innovation, and the environment. The inaugural event will be held in partnership with Squaw Valley Institute, Squaw Valley - Alpine Meadows, and Noise Pop. For more information, visit http://www.creatingequilibrium.com.