Dynamic Jet Charter and Global Air Charters Forge New Partnership

Dynamic Jet Charter is pleased to announce a partnership with Global Air Charters, a global private jet charter and management company. The new partnership will allow the firms to support continual efforts to optimize marketplace customer needs.

Dynamic Jet Charter will outsource aircraft to accommodate client trips and be able to assist clients requesting heavy jet lift with in-house aircraft. This partnership is another example of the unwavering commitment to improve resources and service private jet customers.

“I couldn’t be happier about the opportunity that we have to partner with a world-class operation like Global Air Charters,” stated Pat Diaz, President of Dynamic Jet Charter. “We both have a similar approach to our business strategies, and ultimately the aviation industry is about customer service and support.”

Global Air Charters is a full-service certified Part 135 charter operator and aircraft management company with the capability to operate domestically and internationally. The company currently manages and operates a beautiful 12-seat Gulfstream III (available for charter) and recently acquired a 16-seat Gulfstream IV business jet.

Global Air Charters Director of Operations, Paul Rodsjo, has logged more than 25 years of aviation experience and uses crews that possess a comprehensive knowledge of global aviation procedures.

“With our fleet expansions, it made perfect sense to partner with Dynamic Jet Charter and their new division,” said Paul Rodsjo. “They have a fantastic portfolio of clients that utilize the aircraft we operate. Furthermore, their assistance with scheduling and dispatching our aircraft and crews will be a tremendous benefit to our operations.”

The Dynamic Jet Charter brokerage division has generated significant momentum in recent years. In fact, trip bookings doubled in the past year leading to a reduction of available aircraft on peak travel days. The partnership with Global Air Charters allows both companies to expand on a global scale and continue to offer competitive pricing within the charter market.

About Dynamic Jet Charter

Dynamic Jet Charter delivers best-in-class private jet charter solutions to more than 10,000 airports worldwide. Premium service standards exceed the expectations of the most discerning clientele using private aviation for leisure or corporate travel making Dynamic Jet Charter the aviation firm of choice for celebrities, professional athletes, politicians and corporate officers.

For more information, please contact Patrick Diaz at:

Dynamic Jet Charter

17011 Lincoln. Ave. #604

Parker, CO 80134

(844) 212-5325 (Office)

(720) 272-1930 (Mobile)

(720) 293-0622 (FAX)

flights(at)dynamicjetcharter(dot)com

http://www.dynamicjetcharter.com