Pennsylvania special education attorney Gabrielle Sereni, a partner in the Delaware County full-service law firm Raffaele Puppio, recently spoke at the Special Education Law Symposium held at Lehigh University.

Sereni co-presented two sessions, one entitled “FAPE: The Threshold Guarantee,” and another entitled “Child Find: Foresight and Hindsight.” That session explored recent case law and the factors relevant to effective decision-making regarding the Child Find mandate in federal special education law, which requires all school districts to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities, regardless of severity.

Sereni, who also spoke at the symposium in 2016, was one of just eight Pennsylvania attorneys to speak at the sold-out event. The one-week symposium focused on a practical analysis of legislation, regulations and court decisions relating to the education of students with disabilities.

The symposium was geared toward special education coordinators and teachers, principals, psychologists, parent advocates, charter school personnel, attorneys, hearing officers, state education agency personnel, and individuals interested in a thorough explanation of the special education legal landscape.

At Raffale Puppio, Sereni is chair of the Special Education Group and represents Pennsylvania school districts and other local educational agencies in all aspects of special education matters. A frequent lecturer on special education issues, Sereni taught in the Delaware County public school system before attending law school and focusing her practice on school and government law.

