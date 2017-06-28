We are all so proud to have Zach on our team, and to see firsthand the professionalism and commitment he brings to his work

Zach Trailer of Alain Pinel Realtors’ Menlo Park office was once again named one of America’s top real estate professionals by Real Trends, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. He is a member of “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by Real Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Trailer also continues to rank in the top one half of 1 percent of the more than 1.1 million Realtors nationwide.

The Thousand real estate professionals was announced on June 23, 2017, with four categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:



Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume

Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides

Team Professionals—Sales volume

Team Professionals—Transaction sides

Two additional categories are based on average sales price broken down into the top 50 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:



Individual Sales Professionals – Average Sales Price

Team Professionals – Average Sales Price

According to The Thousand, Trailer had sales volume totaling $84,507,700, ranking him 174 in the nation among real estate professionals.

“To be recognized once by Real Trends is an honor. To be recognized multiple times is a distinction I did not expect,” said Trailer. “I’m appreciative of this honor and I thank my clients for allowing me the opportunity to achieve this success. I believe being the best I can as a real estate professional and striving to achieve all I can for my clients is my primary role, and I’m grateful to see that reflected in this ranking.”

Rainy Hake Austin, executive vice president and COO of APR, agreed.

“We are all so proud to have Zach on our team, and to see firsthand the professionalism and commitment he brings to his work,” said Austin. “His clients are his biggest advocates, and he works relentlessly on their behalf. We congratulate him on his most recent success and look forward to all those that will follow.”

The ranking of The Thousand can be found at: http://www.thethousandrealestateprofessionals.com.

About Alain Pinel Realtors®

Alain Pinel Realtors (APR) is the largest privately owned residential real estate company in Northern California and is consistently ranked among the top 10 largest residential real estate firms in the United States based on closed-sales volume. The firm has 1,400 agents in more than 30 offices throughout Northern California. APR was founded in 1990 by CEO and President Paul L. Hulme, and is based in Saratoga, Calif. Visit us at apr.com, china.apr.com, facebook.com/AlainPinelRealtors, and @AlainPinel.

About The Thousand

This awards program was developed jointly by WSJ. Custom Studios (and is not affiliated with the Editorial Department) and REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. REAL Trends The Thousand honors America’s elite real estate professionals and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends with a special ad section included in The Wall Street Journal.