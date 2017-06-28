“We’re pleased to be again named a market leader, and to see MarketsandMarkets credit cloud-based streaming offerings, like our Rev® enterprise video platform, for accelerating the pace of adoption,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick

VBrick today announced that MarketsandMarkets has named VBrick a ‘Visionary Leader’ in the “Vanguards” quadrant of its 2017 Video Streaming Software Market Report. MarketsandMarkets is now the fourth research firm to name VBrick a market leader, following earlier reports issued by Gartner Research, Aragon Research and Frost and Sullivan.

In the report, MarketsandMarkets predicts that the global video streaming software market will grow to USD 7.50 billion by 2022, fueled by “the increasing traction of Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) in enterprises due to lower cost of ownership, extensive growth of online videos, and the growing need for on-demand video streaming services.” The report also notes that streaming will gain traction based on increased adoption of “cloud-based video streaming software solutions and network bandwidth optimization.”

“We’re pleased to be again named a market leader, and to see MarketsandMarkets credit cloud-based streaming offerings, like our Rev® enterprise video platform, for accelerating the pace of adoption,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick. “We’ve seen substantial growth in our customer base over the last year driven by organizations that appreciate the ability to manage video libraries in the cloud while ensuring secure and efficient delivery of video on premises using Rev’s built-in eCDN capabilities,” Heiden said.

