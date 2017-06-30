TBX® offering the most comprehensive solution in the market today for benefits enrollment and administration, offers innovative enrollment technology, benefits education videos (specifically customized for each benefit class), and integrated decision support tool that provides employees with a guided tour of their benefits, in both English and Spanish, enhancing employees the ability to make more informed and confident decisions about their benefits. TBX® is announcing its partnership with Optimum HRIS. The partnership will combine Optimum’s expertise in HRIS solutions for payroll solutions with TBX’s® market leading benefit enrollment platform technologies to deliver solutions for today’s employer seeking administration efficiencies. Optimum HRIS software, one of the world's foremost providers of Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), offers software that is completely integrated - sharing one employee database - to prevent duplicated payroll efforts and synchronization problems. Together, the companies combine their proactive solutions to employers globally.

About Optimum

Optimum HRIS® software is designed to suit employer’s specific HRIS needs and can be customized to support business’ operational requirements. Whether or not employers have an internal IT department, Optimum has employers needs covered. Cloud-based (OptiCloud®), in-house, Microsoft, IBM; whatever the story, we’ve got a solution for you. Optimum HRIS® can be deployed on-premise for Windows or IBM i (AS/400, iSeries, System i) or as a cloud-based SaaS license.

Optimums in house software is compatible with Microsoft Windows or IBM i (including AS/400, iSeries, and System i). The software is web-enabled; even if an employer chooses the on-premise license, the organization can still access the system through the web whenever needed.

About TBX®

TBX® is a partner that employers trust to address the needs of today’s complex employee benefits environment. With benefit decisions becoming more complex, proper education and engagement are critical components that must be provided to the employee. Unlike other systems, The Benefits eXpert®, powered by TBX®, was developed with this in mind.

The Benefits eXpert® is completely configured to accommodate employers eligibility rules and plans, and includes custom carrier and employer forms—all automatically filled out with verified PIN or digital signatures for a 100% paperless solution. The system can be configured with products from providers you select, from single providers to a mix of products from multiple providers. TBX® can support any combination of open enrollment, new hire enrollment and year-round qualified status changes.

The Benefits eXpert® also provides employees access to a fully customized and integrated Decision Support Tool (Benefits Guru™) as well as a library of clear, fully customized, communication and education videos specific to each employee class and each benefit offering. In fact, based on the type of network and device being used to access the system and the employee’s profile, The Benefits eXpert® will present the proper media file type to that employee. These videos, available in English and Spanish, deliver an engaging and informative experience to your employees so that they can make a more informed and confident decision.

Joe Fernandez, President & CEO of TBX®, commented “As we enter a new era of information centric computing, companies must co-innovate to solve tough problems for their customers. This is why we are working with Optimum, a market leader in HRIS. This new partnership represents our belief that the future of employee demands for convenience to manage work and family life requires a proactive operating model. The partnership increases real-time benefit administration intelligence with user friendly payroll software that enables employers a greater capacity to manage their workforce.”

“We are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with TBX®. This will provide our clients a seamless solution with a cost effective, cutting edge Benefits Administration and Open Enrollment system” says Scott Henderson, VP of Sales.

Conclusion:

If you are currently a TBX® customer and you desire to have a demonstration of the Optimum HRIS technology, please contact us today. Optimum has agreed to offer the software at a reduced rate to TBX® clients. Please contact Buck Wagner or your account executive for more information.

Contact:

Buck Wagner

Executive Vice President, CMO

TBX Employee Benefits, LLC

Renaissance Tower – 1201 Elm Street, Suite 4250, Dallas, TX 75270

o: 972-248-9030

Buck(at)tbxbenefits(dot)com • http://www.thebenefitsexpert.com