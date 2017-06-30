PE Facility Solutions Expands Presence in Fitness

PE Facility Solutions, LLC announced that it is now providing facilities maintenance services to three cutting-edge fitness providers: Crunch Fitness, Tracy Anderson Method Studios and Mile High Fitness.

“We are very excited and pleased to be working with these premier names in the fitness industry,” commented David Petcove, Executive Vice President of PE Facility Solutions. “Their confidence in us demonstrates PE Facility Solutions’ position as a leading provider of facility solutions throughout North America.”

“We are extremely pleased with our relationship with PE Facility Solutions,” said Lynn Cunningham, VP of Operations of Crunch Fitness. “They have consistently provided us with the highest levels of service.”

Headquartered in Southern California, PE Facility Solutions services over 100,000,000 square feet of facilities throughout North America. On February 28, 2017, PE Facility Solutions acquired certain assets of Pristine Environments Inc., including the Pristine Environments brand.

“We are very pleased with the performance of PE Facility Solutions since the acquisition,” said Shaun Gordon, Interim CEO. “Our strong working relationship with our lender and equity holder provide us with the ability to continue to grow our customer base and while delivering best-in-class performance, as evidenced by our expansion in the fitness segment.”

The terms of the asset sale were not disclosed.

About PE Facility Solutions:

PE Facility Solutions, LLC, now under the brand Pristine Environments, manages, maintains and optimizes the performance of mission critical facilities for corporate real estate owners in nearly 100 million square feet of specialized buildings throughout North America. From life sciences, aerospace, datacenters, oil & gas, luxury retail, sports technology & fitness, and commercial real estate, our organization of over 1,000 professionals keeps these industries’ buildings and facilities operating efficiently, sustainably and on budget