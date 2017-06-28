John Blaine, CEO of Carlisle We think the custom design options including our innovative lighted Pom display case will be a game changer in the soft surface landscape.

Carlisle recently debuted its new soft surface line at their Manhattan showroom in a collaboration with Just Shorn and New Zealand-based Carrfields Primary Wool. The farm-to-floor initiative features carpets and custom area rugs that clients can design in addition to exclusive designer collections.

Known for its luxury wide plank flooring, Carlisle’s newly expanded portfolio now includes Carpets and Rugs created by artisans and celebrity designers including Mark Brunetz, Lonni Paul and Jennifer Bertrand. The hand-crafted custom rugs feature contemporary patterns inspired by each of the designer’s work with high-end clients throughout the U.S. and abroad.

In addition to the exclusive designer collection, Carlisle offers a handcrafted option that provides clients unlimited creativity. Utilizing a first-of-its-kind lighted display case for Poms, clients can create original designs of their own selecting from more than 100 colors of hand-dyed wool from New Zealand or create your own custom color. Each newly created pattern will then be available in various shapes and sizes and can be further customized using any number of unique fibers and textures ranging from fine denier to thick felted yarn.

“This marks a milestone for our company as we expand our portfolio to soft surface,” said John Blaine, CEO of Carlisle. “We’re so excited to introduce the new line of flooring options to our clients, including heirloom quality product and New Zealand wool from Just Shorn. We think the custom design options including our innovative lighted Pom display case will be a game changer in the soft surface landscape.”

A group of more than 50 wool farmers from New Zealand traveled to Carlisle’s Manhattan showroom for a launch event attended by New Zealand Trade Commissioner - Consul General, Beatrice Faumuina. The growers were also hosted by Conde Nast and AD for a panel and tour of their space at One World Trade Center.

The soft line is currently available in New York and Chicago, with plans to roll out in all other Carlisle showrooms by September.

Blaine added: “We’re really proud of our partnership with New Zealand wool farmers. When you purchase a custom carpet from Carlisle, you have our guarantee that it has been made with only the finest wool and natural fibers available. All fibers are sustainably sourced and come from partners like New Zealand’s Just Shorn, a provider of some of the softest and finest wool in the world. It’s important to us that our partners maintain the highest standards of quality and environmental care.”

For more information, please visit http://www.wideplankflooring.com.