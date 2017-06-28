In developing these new backpacks, we incorporated many of the features our past backers wanted – and apparently many new customers like these features, as well.

More than 9,300 crowdfunding backers are driving presales of NOMATIC’s new innovative backpacks toward the $2 million mark as its Kickstarter campaign enters its final days.

While the creators of the NOMATIC Backpack and Travel Pack, Salt Lake City Entrepreneurs Jacob Durham and Jon Richards, have broken the million-dollar mark with their travel accessories on the crowdfunding website before – they’re still excited to see the response from crowdfunders for their current Kickstarter campaign.

“It’s very satisfying to not only be successful with a product’s campaign, but to also know that something you’ve created is helping to solve a problem for a consumer,” Durham said. “In developing these new backpacks, we incorporated many of the features our past backers wanted – and apparently many new customers like these features, as well.”

Last July, Durham and Richards marketed the NOMATIC Travel Bag, which raised more than $1.7 million to become the most-funded travel bag in Kickstarter history.

The entrepreneurs have bested that amount with their latest products that have raised more than $1.9 million from crowdfunders so far – the NOMATIC Backpack, developed for everyday use, along with the NOMATIC Travel Pack, specifically designed for one-to-three day trips.

Each share a similar sleek look and the following features:



Strong waterproof zippers and tarpoline material that will last forever.

A full parameter zipper that gives users access from all sides and offers a full view of the inside for added visibility when packing.

A unique strap design that allows users to switch between briefcase and backpack for times when they need to look more professional or when they’re on the move.

Each bag also features more than 20 pockets, with each developed for a special purpose:



A quick-access fleece pocket for valuables

Multiple mesh elastic pockets

RFID Blocking and lockable security pocket

A removable hard protective shell for glasses

Multiple mesh zipper pockets

A Notebook pocket

A hidden pocket for important items like cash, passports, etc.

Heavily-discounted early-bird prices for both backpacks are available until the campaign ends on Friday, June 30 at midnight (EST) at the NOMATIC Backpack and Travel Pack Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

About NOMATIC

Originally named BASICS when founded in 2014 by cousins Jacob Durham and Jon Richards, the company launched its first project on Kickstarter – the BASICS wallet. After raising $171,000 for the product, the pair quit their day jobs and focused on developing travel and work-related products with innovative designs and functionality. The BASICS wallet was followed by the BASICS Notebook, which raised nearly $400,000 on Kickstarter. The company, based in Salt Lake City, changed its name to NOMATIC to be more reflective of the range of products it produces for the consumer market. In July 2016, they launched the NOMATIC Travel Bag – which raised more than $1.7 million to become the most-funded travel bag in Kickstarter history. For more information about the company’s range of products, visit https://www.nomatic.com/.