A Smart, New Transcription Service Launched

Nibity's hybrid transcription solution provides speed through technology and accuracy through people.

Nibity.com, a new technology website that offers simple automated online transcription, was officially launched for the USA today. The transcription service is designed for anyone who needs audio or video converted to text and wants full online access to their ordering and collection system.

“We are addressing the relatively unchanged, complicated and expensive speech-to-text service options available to users in the US today,” said Adam Kossowski, founder of Nibity and CEO of Way With Words, the global transcription service behind the launch of Nibity.com. Local prices for transcription are often unclear and the process remains manual. “As a result, users find they often have to do the transcribing themselves or possibly choose a machine transcription service where accuracy remains a challenge,” Kossowski notes. “So our focus at this stage is to offer a simple online human-driven transcribing service where the process to request a quote and book jobs is all online, immediate, and easy to follow,” he emphasizes.

The global speech recognition sector is predicted to be worth $9.97 billion by 2022, according to a new market research report by Technology and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022. This market, which includes speech-to-text services, is one of the fastest growing business segments today, with the likes of IBM, Microsoft and Google all heavily investing in this technology and seeing steadily improving software accuracy.

A fast-growing segment of the industry is conversational speech transcription using deep neural networks. Speech-to-text solutions built purely on AI driven platforms and software solutions are still challenged by a diversity of languages, dialects and nuances in the meaning of words. “So, providing a purely AI driven solution will continue to be challenged by accuracy equivalent to a human-typed transcript at this time,” according to Kossowski.

“This is where Nibity may have an offshoot developed to provide future value: by actively engaging with a select speech-to-text technology partner to integrate machine-led transcriptions with human-managed oversight to ensure consistent and accurate transcription. This combination of services would bring opportunities to engage with new industry and eventually enable the transcription service to process significant volumes on a live-time basis”, he notes.

Way With Words is presently in discussion with an international technology provider in the speech-to-text space interested in offering such a hybrid (part software, part people) transcription service. “We hope to position Nibity to offer an offshoot service that combines the value of employing people with technology in a manner that is commercially attractive and secure in the longer term,” Kossowski explains.

Graham Morrissey, Head of Resources for Way With Words, responsible for building the human teams required to take Nibity global, says “It’s an exciting time for us. Nibity offers great online work opportunities for Americans, especially students who need income on a flexible basis to pay off student loans and for living expenses.” Morrissey continues, “In a time when unemployment is always a concern, Nibity not only provides an alternative means of income, but also a great opportunity for anyone looking to engage in and build work experience. This is especially true for students, who can then claim work relevant to the industry in which they're studying.”

As part of the global growth strategy, Nibity is also to officially launch in Canada shortly. “Both markets are competitively priced and challenging, but we believe Nibity provides an edge in its pricing, model and potential technology-driven partnership,” states Kossowski.

Nibity.com’s competitive edge already includes a simple drop and view process to see final cost and ready date, a great price point with discounts for packages, a cross-device platform to ensure ease of use, and an intuitive process eliminating guesswork of what to do next.

Soon-to-be launched developments for Nibity feature a corporate account system and custom client-dedicated transcription solutions.

“We see Nibity.com as a first step to providing a superbly accurate speech-to-text service that is based on low cost, high speed and large volume capabilities,” concludes Kossowski.