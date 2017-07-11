Children’s early experiences and the settings they inhabit play a powerful role in shaping the adults they will become. That’s according to a meta-study recently commissioned by Landscape Structures Inc., a Delano, Minn.-based commercial playground equipment manufacturer, in partnership with the University of Minnesota’s Institute of Child Development. The study aggregates and analyzes key findings from some of the most influential studies on children and play.

Authored by Julie Vaisarova, B.A., Ph.D. student at the University of Minnesota’s Institute of Child Development, Landscape Structures commissioned the meta-study to understand how children’s play behavior on school and community playgrounds contributes to whole-child health and development. The study draws from a wide body of social scientific analyses and cites a broad mix of experts—educators, child psychologists, playground designers and others—to reinforce the value and developmental necessity of children’s early play experiences.

Landscape Structures is continuing its research into how play influences kids’ development. Throughout the summer, the research team will conduct an observational study at various Landscape Structures playgrounds in the Twin Cities.

Landscape Structures understands that play and playgrounds offer a universal learning opportunity for children. It’s on the playground that children learn leadership, persistence, competition, bravery, support and empathy. And it’s these experiences that help shape kids into thinkers, dreamers and leaders. That’s why the company created the Shaped by Play campaign, which includes an inspirational video that brings the why of what Landscape Structures does to life.

