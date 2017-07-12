Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is pleased to announce that The Snyder Team has recently joined the professionals at the St. Simons Island location.

Mark & Susanne Snyder, two luxury real estate specialists, have joined the growing sales team at the St. Simons Island office. Mark has over thirty years of experience in Executive Level marketing for several Fortune 400 brands. Susanne, an MBA from the University of Memphis, has enjoyed a professional career in sales as a luxury leasing specialist, and as a residential real estate specialist in Scottsdale, Arizona and Atlanta, Georgia. The Snyder Team will focus their efforts on residential and luxury real estate on St. Simons and Sea Island.

Pat Cooper, President and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, shares, “The Snyder Team’s love of the real estate business is apparent. They truly share our client-focused approach to doing business and we are thrilled to welcome such an experienced couple to our sales team and know that they will be successful in our local community.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, earlier this year. Since that time, it has earned a host of honors and welcomed several new professionals to the highly successful real estate team.

