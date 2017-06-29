IT Authorities Names Philip LaForge Chief Executive Officer

Philip LaForge

IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Tampa, is pleased to announce Philip LaForge has been hired as the company’s new CEO. LaForge comes to IT Authorities after leading several high-growth cloud and IT services companies with hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

LaForge will officially start as CEO on July 1 and will focus on strategies that will help IT Authorities innovate and continue its purposeful growth.

Co-Founders Jason Caras and Jason Pollner will move into new roles as Co-Chairs of the IT Authorities Board of Directors, where they will focus on company culture, innovation, and building value for their clients.

“I’ve known both Jasons for some time now and have always been impressed with them and the operation they’ve created at IT Authorities,” said LaForge. “It’s an absolute honor to join this team and help lead them into the future.”

During the last six months, IT Authorities has hired a Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer – all part of a comprehensive leadership plan to ensure the company can continue its growth and commitment to excellence for its clients.

As the company has grown, Caras and Pollner have been focused on building value and innovation for the company. Hiring LaForge as CEO adds a leader who has the experience of scaling a company to focus on operations and executing the strategic plan.”

“Bringing in a seasoned CEO like Phil LaForge takes IT Authorities to the next level,” said Jason Pollner. “Under Phil’s leadership, we expect to increase market share and work on exciting and innovative projects. This will drive our company’s growth in terms of revenues and profitability, which we can invest back in talent and innovation.”

“IT Authorities has succeeded since its founding because of our strong company culture and commitment to our co-workers,” said Jason Caras. “Our objective is to help each employee to reach their desired goals and professional vision, which leads to excellent results for our clients. Phil shares the values of the IT Authorities culture and will help us build on it.”

“This is an exciting next chapter for us,” added Caras. “We have known Phil for 10 years and he has been a personal and professional mentor of ours. With our exponential growth there is a real opportunity to divide and conquer with leading and operating IT Authorities into an even more exciting future.”

LaForge comes to Tampa from Tennessee, but has Florida ties, earning his MBA in finance from Florida State University.

About IT Authorities: IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2006. Its 135+-person team is available 24/7 to offer IT services under the managed services umbrella including professional services, cloud services, consulting, procurement, disaster recovery solutions and business continuity solutions to its clients. IT Authorities is passionate about helping businesses increase profit, improve productivity and function with peace-of-mind, being assured that its IT systems are in the most reliable and secure state and their people are being taken care of in a world class manner. Visit http://www.itauthorities.com or call toll free at 813-246-5100 to learn more.