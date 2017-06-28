LifeAnswers Adds Gerber Life to Its Growing List of Carrier Partners

LifeAnswers has created an insurance product and sales platform that consists of a selection of the top insurance carriers and products in the Unites States, and we are excited to have Gerber Life as part of our platform,” said Mark T. Stone.

LifeAnswers Financial Group has added Gerber Life Insurance Company to their list of carrier partners who provide competitive products and consumer benefits to its independent insurance agents. Gerber Life will enhance LifeAnswers’ expanding product portfolio by adding a guaranteed issue final expense product and two whole life insurance products.

“LifeAnswers has created an insurance product and sales platform that consists of a selection of the top insurance carriers and products in the Unites States, and we are excited to have Gerber Life as part of our platform,” said Mark T. Stone, LifeAnswers’ Chief Marketing Officer.

LifeAnswers developed this insurance sales platform for independent insurance agents with careful consideration of key factors such as financial strength ratings, competitive market position, product features and benefits, and company reputation. Gerber Life Insurance Company has provided quality life insurance, especially for clients on a limited budget, since 1967 and is dedicated to helping people achieve financial security and protection for their families.

Gerber Life’s Grow Up Plan is whole life insurance protection that builds cash value to help a child or grandchild prepare for the future. It offers premiums that never increase and the parent or grandparent is the policy owner until the child reaches age 21, at which time the child becomes the policy owner. Gerber Life College Plan is an additional whole life insurance product that is an alternative to a traditional college savings plan and is an easy, affordable way to set aside money for higher education.

In addition to whole life products, LifeAnswers will offer Gerber Life’s Guaranteed Life Insurance Plan, a final expense life insurance product that is a guaranteed issue policy that helps clients cover final expenses, medical bills, and unpaid debt.

Gerber Life will be a beneficial addition to the LifeAnswers product platform and supporting the company’s overall mission of providing insurance solutions for every stage of a customer’s financial needs.

LifeAnswers is a direct to the agent marketing and life insurance sales opportunity that combines a next generation technology platform, a compound recruiting model and a top-of-industry compensation plan backed by progressive training, consumer lead and education systems. LifeAnswers has been designed for existing Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs) and independent insurance agents to achieve higher levels of success. The organization has contracted with a core group of top life insurance carriers for life insurance and annuity products for its members for every stage of a customer’s financial needs.

More information about LifeAnswers Financial Group can be found at http://www.lifeanswersfg.com or by contacting the company at info(at)LifeAnswersFG(dot)com.