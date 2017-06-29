These events were designed to support music education and encourage young new musicians to find their voice.

Music & Arts invites all students, parents, and educators to attend an Open House weekend of free music and lessons events taking place around the country on July 14-16, 2017. Music & Arts is the nation’s largest private music lesson provider, teaching over 1.5 million lessons per year, with customized lessons to fit all levels, ages, and genres of music. The events are open to the public with the goal of supporting music education and to encourage new musicians to find their voice and develop a lifelong relationship with music.

Throughout the weekend, special on-site deals will be offered, as well as free guitar lessons, an open mic night, and more.

Schedule of events:

July 14 (6-8pm) – Musicians will have the opportunity to perform as a soloist or band—or watch local favorites—during the “Take the Stage” open mic night.

July 15 (11am & 1pm) – Two “Pointers-4-Players” classes will guide beginner guitar players through the first steps of learning guitar, as taught by a professional instructor. No guitar? No problem! Borrow one at no charge for the class.

All weekend – Visitors can take tours of the lesson studios and consult with Music & Arts’ university-trained, background-checked lesson instructors. Those who enroll in a month of lessons will receive a $30 store gift card, while supplies last.

The events will take place at all Music & Arts locations that offer lessons. To find a convenient location and to RSVP online, visit http://www.MusicArts.com/OpenHouse.

Music & Arts, the nation’s largest music lessons provider, continues its mission to promote and support the merits of music education and the joy of music lessons by offering this opportunity for new musicians to get involved. To learn more about Music & Arts, visit http://www.MusicArts.com.