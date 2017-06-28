Abt Associates Wins USAID Award for Small Business Partnership Success

Abt Associates has won the first-ever U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Large Business Contractor of the Year Award for success in partnering with U.S. small businesses domestically and overseas to advance the agency’s mission to end extreme poverty.

USAID’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization presented Abt with the award during the Agency’s 10th Annual Small Business Conference in recognition of Abt’s commitment to the development and growth of small businesses in international development.

In 2016, almost half of Abt Associates’ subcontracted dollars to USAID – $12.5 million – were awarded to small businesses, with 27 percent going to women-owned small businesses.

“Small businesses are vital to the economy and critical partners in our success,” said Lisa Ashcraft, vice president of contract operations. “Together, we can bring the best ideas forward to help our clients solve some of the world’s toughest challenges. We are extraordinarily proud of this recognition from USAID’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.”

Over the past several years, Abt Associates has built an even more robust small business program, led by Kathy Echols, Abt’s small business program manager. The company regularly hosts and attends small business matchmaker events and was invited to participate in USAID’s first-ever Africa Missions Small Business Conference held in Boksburg, South Africa. In addition, Abt is a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council and through this organization and others like it, partners to ensure access to all facets of the small business community.

For more information about how to partner with Abt Associates, visit: http://www.abtassociates.com/registry.aspx

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a mission-driven, global leader in research, evaluation and program implementation in the fields of health, social and environmental policy, and international development. Known for its rigorous approach to solving complex challenges, Abt Associates is regularly ranked as one of the top 10 global research firms and one of the top 40 international development innovators. The company has multiple offices in the U.S. and program offices in more than 40 countries. http://www.abtassociates.com