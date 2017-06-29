Having originally designed the bridge, and completing its rehabilitation, our firm has a unique and intimate knowledge of the intricate challenges it presents, which will be invaluable to extending the life of the Blue Water Bridge

Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, including long-span and movable structures, today announced its selection as prime consultant by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for the anchor link and gusset plate replacement on the first Blue Water Bridge.

This project selection continues Modjeski and Masters’ long-term relationship with MDOT on the Blue Water Bridge. This relationship dates back to the mid-1930s when firm co-founder Ralph Modjeski designed the first Blue Water Bridge. It has continued since then with Modjeski and Masters providing services including the complete rehabilitation of the first Blue Water Bridge (westbound), and the design of the second Blue Water Bridge (eastbound).

“We are proud to have the opportunity to continue our work with MDOT on the Blue Water Bridge,” said Mike Britt, President of Modjeski and Masters. “Having originally designed the bridge, and completing its rehabilitation, our firm has a unique and intimate knowledge of the intricate challenges it presents, which will be invaluable to extending the life of the Blue Water Bridge.”

Originally opened in 1938, the Blue Water Bridge is a twin-span international bridge across the St. Clair River that connects Port Huron, Michigan and Point Edward, Ontario, Canada. Together, the two bridges are the second-busiest crossing between the United States and Canada, after the iconic Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. Dating back to the mid-1920’s, Modjeski and Masters oversaw the original design and construction and more recent rehabilitation of the Ambassador Bridge.

About Modjeski and Masters

Modjeski and Masters is one of the world’s leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established more than 120 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation’s most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.

