The Collections change the game with respect to enabling AEC project workflows, and our Evolve 360 training enables our clients to take full advantage of the efficiencies of those new workflows.

The CAD solutions division of MasterGraphics Inc., a leading provider of software, hardware and services for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry, announced the addition of Evolve360, an annual subscription based offering featuring unlimited, enterprise wide access to MasterGraphic’s full portfolio of training courses. Evolve360 is designed to help clients accelerate the onboarding process and foster greater adoption of the full breadth of Autodesk and other AEC software solutions at a price point that offers unprecedented flexibility and firm-wide access.

“With Autodesk’s move to a subscription model, and the substantial list of software available through their AEC Collections software packages, we feel this type of in-depth training is needed to help clients adopt and grow with their Autodesk products. The Collections change the game with respect to enabling AEC project workflows, and our Evolve 360 training enables our clients to take full advantage of the efficiencies of those new workflows,” said Greg Barmore, Director of Sales, CAD Solutions Group of MasterGraphics.

Evolve360 provides clients a way to learn about many Autodesk products, including emerging technologies and how they function together. “The ultimate goal is to help clients get the best possible value of the Autodesk products they use, and gain insight into how other products can help their businesses,” Barmore continued. “Evolve 360 gives employers and students the freedom and flexibility to map out learning paths that suit their specific role within a project lifecycle.”

About MasterGraphics

MasterGraphics is one of the Midwest’s leading providers of technology solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, and civil industries, and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with offices in Milwaukee, Appleton, Chicago and Minneapolis. Serving as a trusted advisor to its clients, MasterGraphics helps to streamline design data throughout its customers’ entire project process.