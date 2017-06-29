Microsoft Sales Executive Lands at Planet Technologies

I truly want to make a positive difference for how my customers do business. It’s one of the reasons Microsoft continually awards Planet as Partner of the Year and the reason I chose to join them.

Planet Technologies, Seventeen Time Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner and the leading Microsoft services company for government, is pleased to announce Joanne Wise has joined our team to lead Planet’s public sector and commercial business development in the Carolinas and Virginia markets.

Prior to joining Planet, Joanne managed strategic account development and sales for Microsoft’s US public sector customers in North Carolina. Before Microsoft, she worked with a global systems integrator delivering customer solutions and services. As an experienced professional and recognized leader in the Carolinas, Joanne will further drive Planet’s reputation for exceptional customer service around Microsoft Azure cloud, Office 365, cyber security and Planet’s Evolve 365 Microsoft training platform.

“While I was with Microsoft, I found that Planet engaged customers with the same values and goals I did: to focus on the customer’s priorities, bring excellence, stay flexible and drive to exceed expectations,” states Joanne. “I truly want to make a positive difference for how my customers do business. It’s one of the reasons Microsoft continually awards Planet as Partner of the Year and the reason I chose to join them.”

“This is a very busy region for Planet, filled with great, loyal customers,” says Steve Winter, VP of East Region at Planet. “Joanne brings many years of experience in technology and licensing, and I know she will give our customers the continued attention they deserve.”

About Planet Technologies

Planet Technologies, the leading Microsoft services and cloud solutions partner, provides integration and customization of Microsoft technologies and data center solutions for federal, state and local government and commercial clients. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Federal Partner of the Year an unprecedented six times, Microsoft State and Local Partner of the Year six times, and is the Microsoft Windows Partner of the Year award winner five consecutive years. Visit us at http://www.go-planet.com.