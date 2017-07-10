2017 marks the 37th year that Clip Strip Corp. has been providing innovative Point of Purchase (POP) merchandising products and sign communication components for retail, brands, display designers, printing companies and many other niche sectors. Clip Strip has grown from a small, single-product manufacturer of the Original Clip Strip® Brand Merchandising Strip, to a multi-national, multi-product organization providing many styles and versions of its original vertical strip merchandising products to a full assortment of product merchandising systems, hang tabs, store shelving components, retail displays, sign holder and sign banner products, shopping carts and more. The company also provides fulfillment services for clients including pre-loading product, bagging, kitting, distribution, custom cartoning and label printing and application.

Clip Strip Corp. is a remarkable example of starting with a simple idea and growing from there. The Original Clip Strip® Brand Impulse Merchandiser may be very familiar today, but it represented a revolution when founder Edward D. Spitaletta first introduced it to the retail market. The product transformed unused space along the edges and sides of retail shelves, walls and fixtures into display space that generated sales, increased impulse purchasing and made cross-merchandising easy. The company continues to introduce new designs and variations on its original product, with many of its offerings the direct result of listening to and addressing customer needs.

From the very start, it has been the goal of the professionals at Clip Strip Corp. to anticipate and meet all the marketing and display needs of clients in order to help them increase communication and promote profits. Chief Marketing Officer John Spitaletta remarked, “We are proud to have reached our 37th year continuing to do what we did from the very start. We invest hard work and dedication into our product line focusing on customer service at all levels of our organization. Through constant innovation and research of market trends, we have been able to achieve concrete success inside the merchandising space helping our industry with innovation. We plan on continuing to evolve with the same philosophy. We are greatly expanding our product line, as we speak, and behind the scenes are evolving our ecommerce strategy to keep up with very demanding B2B merchandising customer, all while looking to stay ahead of the curve in order to meet these demands.”

The company is reintroducing CSC University, an educational platform for its core products, and has also revamped their merchandising blog POP Fuel, where they develop original content and also curate from some of the best minds in the Retail and CPG businesses, it’s all content that Clip Strip Corp. feels will simply make its customers jobs easier.

About Clip Strip Corp.

Clip Strip Corp. develops and markets innovative Point of Purchase (POP) merchandising products and sign communication components for retail, brands and display designers globally. The company’s goal is to increase communication to retail customers ensuring that intended purchases occur and creating incremental impulse purchases via smart merchandising.

Learn more at http://www.clipstrip.com/