Boar’s Head encourages friends and families to enjoy time outside this season, and these delectable sandwich recipes featuring our fresh sliced deli meats and cheeses are a great way to bring everyone together.

Boar’s Head Brand®, one of the nation’s leading providers of premium delicatessen foods, is sharing bold and delicious sandwich recipes for summer picnic entertaining. From the expertly seasoned EverRoast® Oven Roasted Chicken Breast to the slow cooked Branded Deluxe Ham and the carefully crafted Ovengold® Roasted Turkey Breast, these quality deli meats are sure to elevate any summer-inspired menu.

“Boar’s Head encourages friends and families to enjoy time outside this season, and these delectable sandwich recipes featuring our fresh sliced deli meats and cheeses are a great way to bring everyone together,” says Elizabeth Ward, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Boar’s Head Brand. “Each recipe is highlighted by the unmistakable flavors of some of our most popular products, including EverRoast® Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Ovengold® Roasted Turkey Breast and our classic Branded Deluxe Ham. Crafted with summer picnics in mind, these recipes are sure to satisfy summertime cravings and complete summer picnic menus.”

These flavor-packed sandwich recipes ensure friends and family will enjoy their outdoor meals during the summertime season:



EverRoast® Chicken & Muenster Toasted Sandwich: Unlike a traditional chicken sandwich, this twist on a classic combines fresh ingredients like spinach and tomato with the savory flavors of our EverRoast® Oven Roasted Chicken Breast. Laid on a toasted French baguette with melted Muenster cheese, this sandwich takes center stage as the perfect backyard meal.

Ovengold® Turkey & Swiss Club: A cult favorite, this sandwich piles our Ovengold® Roasted Turkey Breast high on toasty bread, crisp lettuce and tomato, complemented by the nutty flavor of our premium Switzerland Swiss® cheese. Guests will be delighted to feast on these savory flavors, and crispy bacon is the perfect addition to this lunch-time classic.

Spicy Italian Panini: Our slow-cooked Branded Deluxe Ham is paired with our zesty Bianco D’Oro® Italian Dry Salame to create a sandwich that will delight your picnic guests. We elevate this panini even more with roasted red pepper and fresh basil. Pair it with a light salad or, if you prefer texture, some crunchy chips.

Boar’s Head products are available at select supermarkets, gourmet stores and fine delicatessens nationwide. For more information about Boar’s Head, new offerings and recipes, please visit http://www.boarshead.com, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/boarshead, or follow Boar’s Head on Twitter @boars_head and Instagram @boarshead_official.

About Boar’s Head

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has upheld a commitment to unwavering standards of quality for over a century, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus and foodservice items. All Boar's Head meats, cheeses, spreads and condiments contain no fillers, by-products, MSG added, artificial colors or flavors, gluten or trans-fat.