Clip Strip Corp., a global leader in developing and marketing innovative Point of Purchase (POP) merchandising products and sign communication components, has added “CSC University” to their website. The page provides an invaluable guide to the use of their products and how they can enhance and facilitate merchandising effectiveness.

The CSC University page represents years’ worth of accumulated wisdom and instruction regarding the use of Clip Strip Corp.’s innovative Point of Purchase merchandising products. The page is divided into three separate and distinct categories, including “How-To’s” and “General Education.”

The General Education page offers all-purpose insights regarding changes that manufacturers can make and retailers can apply to increase sales and profitability. The information found on the page is applicable for retailers and brands in diverse industries. A heavily-visited example includes the article titled, “The Art of the ‘Cross-Sell’ for Brick and Mortar Retailers”. It provides invaluable tips and techniques for improving incremental sales through the power of suggestion and connections.

The How-To’s page offers specific instruction for the proper use and application of Clip Strip Corp.’s many products, including the original Clip Strip ® Brand Merchandising Strip. One of the most popular guides offered on this page is titled “Which Clip Strip is Right for Me?”, which walks clients through all of the variables that are involved in ordering the Clip Strip® that will deliver the greatest impact for their product and purpose.

Clip Strip Corp. is dedicated to providing its customers with the best products to meet their merchandising and sign communication needs, as well as the information that will help them use them to their maximum effect.

About Clip Strip Corp.

Clip Strip Corp. develops and markets innovative Point of Purchase (POP) merchandising products and sign communication components. Their products are used by retailers, brand manufacturers and display designers around the world. An integral part of the company’s mission is the continuing education of clients and consumers about the many ways that Clip Strip’s products can enhance and improve merchandising messaging and overall profitability.

Learn more at http://www.clipstrip.com