CosmoLex, a leading cloud-based, law practice management software provider, has announced the release of CosmoPay -- a credit card processing service powered by LawPay. CosmoLex users are now able to enjoy the full benefit of LawPay’s industry-leading online payment solution within the CosmoLex platform at no additional cost.

While most other service businesses widely accept credit card payments, as it can be a major cash flow booster, law firms have shied away. CosmoLex was built with legal-specific accounting needs at the forefront and end-to-end credit card processing is seamlessly integrated, it’s now easier and faster than ever for attorneys to adopt credit cards as an acceptable method of payment.

“CosmoLex’s mission is to simplify law practice management for attorneys,” said Rick Kabra, CosmoLex CEO. “We’ve built a strong ecosystem of trusted partners so far, and will continue to work with LawPay and others to improve the CosmoLex experience for our end users.”

Kabra continued by stating, “with CosmoPay we are removing yet another barrier for smaller law firms, making it easier than ever for them to get paid. This is something all our users will immediately benefit from.”

Any attorney that opens a new LawPay account within CosmoLex will have their monthly LawPay fee covered by CosmoLex for as long as they remain an active LawPay user. Current LawPay account holders will also be able to take advantage of the new benefits of CosmoPay by contacting their Account Manager at CosmoLex.

CosmoLex®, the innovation leader in legal practice management software, includes all the tools needed to efficiently manage a law firm with one login. With clients in 48 states and around the globe, CosmoLex allows firms to handle legal billing, business accounting, attorney trust accounting, and legal practice management in one seamless, web-based service. CosmoLex saves firms time and money while keeping compliance top of mind. For ongoing news, please go to http://www.cosmolex.com/about/news-events.