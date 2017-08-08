BKV group photo in outside courtyard. Much of the credit goes to our super-smart staff, who continue to make BKV an exciting and fun place to work.

Atlanta-based advertising agency BKV was named a winner by the Top Workplaces in Atlanta competition for the second consecutive year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) hosts this survey-based competition each year to showcase the top workplaces in the Atlanta area.

The AJC Top Workplaces competition involves an employee survey within each organization nominated, as well as a review of companies’ policies, procedures and benefits. Winners are selected according to benefits, employee satisfaction, office culture and general practices. The AJC then publishes their list to the Atlanta area.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a top place to work in Atlanta for the second year,” notes Virginia Doty, EVP, Director of Marketing at BKV. “Much of the credit goes to our super-smart staff, who continue to make BKV an exciting and fun place to work.”

The agency first opened its doors in 1981 and has grown to more than 100 employees working with well-known client brands such as AT&T, Aflac, SPANX and American Red Cross. BKV prides itself on its employee retention, relaxed atmosphere and team-oriented culture. BKV team members enjoy exceptional benefits, including paid healthcare, flexible work-from-home days and a pet-friendly office.

