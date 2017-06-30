Whether viewers are a "Armchair Art Enthusiasts" or "Must-Go-See Everything Gallery Hoppers," an upcoming episode of "Informed" has it covered. This segment will discuss the world of art and how exhibition is evolving, featuring many professionals and artists who can bring their expertise. The episode will be introduced by famed actor Rob Lowe.

Consumers will learn a great deal about the art world today. Innovation in presentation, whether at fine art galleries or in interactive installations, has become a popular way to reach the art community.

Today, many art studios are merging genres of expression into one venue. Gallery owners are incorporating restaurants, dance concerts, and other amenities in ways they have never done before. Art lovers can go to these new gallery creations and have their artistic appetite sated on every side.

The award winning series keeps viewers on their toes as they explore topics such as these. Comprehensive, yet light and engaging, Informed puts insight into these topics for viewing audiences.