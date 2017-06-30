Decorations ranged from streamers and balloons to purple food and drink. Teams went all out, even developing a custom-made app set to alert the viewer every time a person develops Alzheimer’s – every 66 seconds according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Senior living technology and Internet Marketing provider, Silversphere, raised Alzheimer’s Awareness by decorating their offices in purple in conjunction with the Volusia County chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Silversphere is heavily involved with the cause to end Alzheimer's disease by participating in the yearly Walk To End Alzheimer's event and donations from the sale of their purple pendants to senior living providers.

June 21st, 2017 marked The Alzheimer's Association's ‘Longest Day' event, held on the summer solstice - the longest day of the year. Participants were requested to make it a day of love by wearing purple and completing a fun activity or an activity that represents a loved one affected by the disease.

Silversphere chose to take it one step further by holding a company-wide event ‘Paint' Silversphere Purple. The company's employees were separated into department teams and tasked with decorating their areas of work. The Volusia Walk Committee came to judge each team's area on a variety of credentials including design creativity, most clever/original idea, the amount of area covered, the amount of purple and adherence to the theme.

In addition to the contest, employees had the opportunity to understand better what living with Alzheimer's is like, by participating in an interactive experience that is made to simulate the disease.

“When I was a child, I did not understand why my great-grandfather changed from a goofy, jokester fellow to a confused, angry man overnight. Now that I am older and have worked in the senior living industry for six years, I have witnessed the effects of Alzheimer's every day and understand the pain and confusion this disease causes for everyone it touches. I do not have endless funds, but I have a voice, and I can walk with our team to raise awareness for this cause and on behalf of everyone who cannot," said Ashley Chinn, Captain of the Silversphere Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team.

Decorations ranged from streamers and balloons to purple food and drink. Teams went all out, even developing a custom-made app set to alert the viewer every time a person develops Alzheimer’s – every 66 seconds according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The competition was fierce, but in the end, Team Production took the gold by having a live violinist play ‘Purple Rain' by Prince for the judges.

Along with participating in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, Silversphere supports the cause in other ways. Over the years they have offered purple e—call pendants that include a donation to the Alzheimer's Association and their Making Music Project. Through the Making Music Project, they recorded and filmed a video to capture the emotions that come along with the disease for family members. The song is titled, "Hello Stranger".

“As a technology innovator to senior living companies, we get a behind the scenes look at the day-to-day realities of Alzheimer's disease. Moreover, while we do our best to provide technology solutions to help caregivers and families, the truth is that they have an unrelenting job that is completely exhausting, both physically and emotionally. We are eager to do anything we can to help,” said Brian Dawson, CEO of Silversphere.

Please visit https://silversphere.wistia.com/medias/94t1mj62md to view highlights from Silversphere's Paint Silversphere Purple event.

Silversphere is the leading provider of senior care solutions in the senior living industry. Their emergency call system or nurse call system, ATMOS™, offers a robust and customizable solution to ensure the safety and security of residents through motion detection, sensor technology, wearables, wander management, access control, and more. Silversphere's product STRATOS™ provides real-time data reporting, exclusive training, and the ability to identify data trends which lead to better predictive care. Outside of technology, Silversphere introduced their Internet Marketing division in 2016, which focuses on enhancing senior living company's online presence and overall brand strategy.