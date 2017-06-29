iraLogix Launches everyIRA Platform

“Our goal is nothing short of transforming the IRA landscape." ~ David Bernard

iraLogix, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of its much anticipated everyIRA recordkeeping and technology platform for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). The company’s unique technology makes it possible for wealth management, retirement, and financial services companies to cost-effectively support and seamlessly expand services to IRAs of all sizes.

With the everyIRA platform, clients may quickly deploy a custom solution alongside existing legacy technologies and operations without the need for systems development or additional staff. Clients will benefit from a uniquely modular and conflict-free technology and services capability that offers unparalleled flexibility in investment selection, advice, education, and custody options for IRA accounts of any type or size.

iraLogix’s everyIRA is an integrated solution that includes the leading custodial services from Broadridge’s Matrix Financial Solutions. everyIRA offers Broadridge’s custodial and financial services providers access to a seamless technology platform designed to integrate smoothly with any firm or organization in the IRA business, regardless of market segment or systems capability.

In announcing the launch, David Bernard, iraLogix CEO, said “Our goal is nothing short of transforming the IRA landscape. This means rethinking how we do everything for IRA servicing from paperless account set up to access to low-cost institutional investment options, and advice and retirement planning. Our approach makes it possible for service providers to help more people save for retirement while giving providers a true competitive edge to grow both market share and margins.”

“Working with iraLogix we will now provide a unique and innovative solution that allows our clients to maintain and expand their IRA offering,” said Cindy Dash, Matrix’s General Manager at Broadridge. “This is in line with our vision to continually deliver state-of-the-art, real business services and value. This is another example of enabling our clients to grow their business by offering seamless access to our open architecture platform to the IRA segment, while continuing to enhance their business relationship throughout the process.”

About iraLogix

iraLogix is an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled, fully paperless, white label IRA recordkeeping solutions. The company’s everyIRA(r) recordkeeping and technology solutions enable any financial institution to easily customize their IRA offering and compete effectively in all segments of the IRA market. Through modular technology, clients have the choice to use their internal investment or advisory capabilities or select from a number of industry leading providers, as desired. Regardless of market strategy, iraLogix can streamline your IRA service options and expand your business. For more information, please visit iralogix.com.

About Broadridge

Matrix Financial Solutions is part of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Broadridge (NYSE:BR), a global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge’s investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge’s infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 90 percent of public companies and mutual funds in North America, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit http://www.broadridge.com.