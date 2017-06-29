NexTec Group is Named to Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs for 2017

NexTec Group has been named to the Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs for 2017. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of Bob Scott’s Insights. “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”

The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.bobscottsinsights.com.

This report is made possible by the continued support and cooperation of our readers and by our sponsors: Acumatica, Avalara and NetSuite.

“We are honored to be selected for the 2017 Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs,” said Alan Subel, NexTec’s Chief Consulting Officer. “NexTec has a long and proud reputation of helping our customers solve issues, grow and profit with the best ERP, BI and CRM solutions. Many of our clients are making the change toward cloud-based technology solutions and we are seeing tremendous success in the latest publisher software, like Sage X3, Acumatica Cloud ERP and Microsoft Dynamics. As competition increases and markets mature, our clients are looking to the latest technology capabilities to maximize their efficiency and provide a strong platform for their business growth. NexTec continues to enhance our portfolio of solution offerings and our reach into deeper industry vertical solutions.”

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 18 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter and website since 2009.

He has covered this market for nearly 26 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

About NexTec Group

NexTec Group is an award-winning business technology consultancy offering ERP, CRM, BI, Cloud and On-premise solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. We specialize in working closely with you to find the right technology and solution to fit your business the first time. We do it by offering a nationwide network of consultants who boast an average of 25 years’ experience in food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution, oilfield services, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, chemical, medical device and professional services. Embrace technology, transform your business. Learn more at nextecgroup.com