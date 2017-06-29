NAPPA Award 2017 “Personalogy Family Fun™ Edition is a NAPPA Winner because it helps families connect in an authentic way with fun questions that put everyone at ease," says NAPPA Project Manager, Carolyn Richardson.

The Creative Child Award is assessed by a panel of early education professionals and moms. NAPPA enlists a team of independent expert judges, family and child testers. Together, they select the most entertaining, appealing, educational, and enduring products as winners. "We are thrilled to receive both of these amazing honors," says Michelle Burke, co-creator of Personalogy games.

Interact Games LLC specializes in products that connect families and friends. Co-founders Burke and de Silva sought to inspire and challenge people to put their electronic devices down and have a conversation. Burke noticed how today’s hectic 24/7 pace is negatively impacting relationships and wanted to find a fun way to bring people together. Their line of conversation games, Personalogy™ Family and Party are considered a conversation connector, social catalyst and relationship builder.

De Silva says “Personalogy Family Fun™ encourages families to spend quality time with their favorite little people. It’s an opportunity for kids and busy parents to connect in a fun and easy way.” Personalogy games are designed to be small enough to put in a purse, backpack or glovebox and can be played in 30 minutes or less at the dinner table, a road-trip, while waiting in lines or at the airport. This is all about disconnecting to connect. Play, Laugh and have fun is their motto for the games. Personalogy Family Fun™ Game is for kids 6-11 and is available on Amazon.com http://buff.ly/2rLfX2B.

Michelle Burke from Los Angeles and Lilamani de Silva from London are a small creative team with a passion for entertainment and education for home, school or work. They met in Seattle, Washington when Michelle was a consultant and speaker at Microsoft and Lilamani was producing a documentary for Discovery Channel. They realized they had a similar zest and philosophy for life and so joined forces to develop products that bridge the communication gap while inspiring fun and innovative quality play experiences. Their other products Interact™ Icebreaker and Teambuilder™ are for the workplace and a line of Conversation Cards for the consumer; Personalogy™ Party Original and Family Fun. Please contact Publicist, Kim Lybrand at klybrandpr(at)gmail.com or 561-289-2372 if you would like to receive a sample or for an interview with the Co-creators.

