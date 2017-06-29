The Bourbon Orleans Hotel, part of the New Orleans Hotel Collection

The Bourbon Orleans Hotel and the New Orleans Hotel Collection announce a variety of New Orleans vacation deals at the six hotels of the Collection during the summer leisure travel months into early fall, from July 1, through September 30th, 2017.

*Summer in the City - starting from $129 per weeknight stay (single/double occupancy):

The most exciting offer is the Collection’s Follow Your NOLA – “Summer in the City", where guests pay one price for all they may need for a stay in New Orleans. Starting as low as $129 for a weeknight stay at one of the six comfortable hotels of the Collection, the special package includes: parking; a welcome drink upon arrival; continental breakfast; wireless internet; local calls and newspaper; a shopping savings booklet from the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk; and in-room bottled artesian water and coffee. All the hotels of the Collection also offer free fitness centers and business services. Most have delightful, heated saltwater courtyard pools. Visit http://www.neworleanshotelcollection.com/summer for more information or reservations.

*Tercentennial 3-Night Package:

New Orleans is approaching the anniversary of its 300th year, and in celebration of that milestone the hotels of the Collection have created a Tercentennial Package offer that is second to none: three nights' comfortable accommodations at a hotel of the Collection; a welcome Tercentennial cocktail upon arrival; a Super City tour with Grayline Tours; a ride aboard the historic steam powered paddle wheeler “Natchez”; café au lait and beignets at the venerable Café Du Monde; and entry for two to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum. This is an offer packed full of the things that show the city’s history. For reservations or additional information, visit http://www.bourbonorleans.com/hotel-offers/classic-crescent-city or ask for the Tercentennial Package when calling 855-798-6642.

*Love to Eat 15% off Dining Promotion:

This summer, the Collection’s newest offer is the Love to Eat promotion which includes a special dining discount voucher at a choice of three iconic New Orleans restaurants: Bourbon Streets' Pier 424; the popular Kingfish; or the casual oyster bar Creole House. Hotel guests that reserve this promotional rate are given a 15% discount off the total dining bill.

Summer in New Orleans is a special time of multiple festivals, including: Essence Fest, Running of the Bulls, and Tales of the Cocktail (July); White Linen and Dirty Linen Nights, the New Orleans Hotel Collection SAKE HOP, Satchmo Summerfest, Southern Decadence, and Farm to Table International (August); and the Burlesque Fest (September). The hotels of the New Orleans Hotel Collection are the official sponsor hotels of many of these festivals.

Travelers can find these and other package offerings online in the reservation window of the chosen hotel by visiting http://www.neworleanshotelcollection.com/hotel-offers or by calling 1-855- 798-6642 to speak with a hotel reservations agent.

About the New Orleans Hotel Collection

The New Orleans Hotel Collection is a group of six fine hotels in the New Orleans metropolitan region owned by local investors. Comprised of the Bourbon Orleans, Dauphine Orleans, Hotel Mazarin, The Whitney Hotel, Crowne Plaza New Orleans Airport and Hotel Le Marais, these are boutique and small upscale meeting hotels in prime locations throughout the city. For more information, visit http://www.neworleanshotelcollection.com.