OHM Advisors Appoints New Board Chairperson and Three New Members

OHM Advisors, an award-winning community advancement firm ranked 289 on the ENR Top Design Firm List; announces the appointment of James Houk to Board Chairman, with Kent Early, David Zimmerman, and Eric Sieczka joining the 2017/2018 OHM Advisors Board of Directors.

Houk is Vice President of Planning and Urban Design and Managing Director of the Ohio offices of OHM Advisors. A 38-year design industry veteran and a member of OHM Advisors’ Board of Directors, Houk takes the reigns from Daniel Fredendall, who retired as Chairman after 24 years of board service.

Of his successor, Fredendall says, “Jim brings a wealth of experience to this role. He’s played a big part in charting our future and will steer us in the right direction in this new role.”

Houk merged his Columbus-based design firm, Bird Houk Collaborative, with OHM Advisors in 2010 and has since been a member of the executive leadership team. Before co-founding Bird Houk, he was a vice president in the Land Planning and Landscape Architecture Studio of NBBJ.

New board members Kent Early, David Zimmerman, and Eric Sieczka, leaders in their respective fields, join the board to offer collective experience in strategic transactions, financial management, and technology development. They fill the seats vacated by Dan Fredendall, Charlie Mahoney, and Daniel Obrynba.

“We are extremely proud to announce these new additions to our board,” says Houk “All three bring experience that will benefit our firm and further our mission of Advancing Communities. My congratulations to them.”

Kent Early, PE is the Director of Municipal Engineering at OHM Advisors. A professional engineer and a member of the firm’s shareholder team since 2004, he has been with OHM Advisors since 1999. Responsible for mentoring young talent into leaders, developing the firm’s multi-disciplinary service focus, and maintaining relationships with some of OHM Advisors’ oldest clients, Early brings tremendous insight to the board.

David Zimmerman, CPA, CMGA is Managing Principal for DR Zimmerman Consulting and a 40+ year architecture and engineering industry veteran. Before leaving his position as CFO and Director of Finance at Perkins + Will to start his current consulting practice, he led Perkins + Will to 203% financial growth, expanding eight North American offices through M&A and establishing subsidiaries overseas. As Partner and COO of NBBJ Design for more than 25 years, he established international relations in China and saw the firm’s revenue increase from 40 to 130 million.

Eric Sieczka is a successful business owner and entrepreneur who has been building and selling technology enterprises for two decades. He is Chairman, President, and CEO of Epsilon Imaging and co‐founder and board member of Pixel Velocity Incorporated. Before starting Pixel Velocity and Epsilon Imaging, Sieczka co-founded EOTech Inc, where as Vice President of Operations he built a world-class, fully integrated global manufacturing facility. He later helped orchestrate the sale of EOTech to L‐3 Communications (a $10B publicly traded defense contractor).

The slate of board members for 2017/2018 is listed below:

James Houk – Chairperson

Jonathan Kramer – Vice Chairperson

Ronald Cavallaro – Secretary

John Hiltz – Member

Kent Early – Member

David Zimmerman – Member

Eric Sieczka – Member

About OHM Advisors: OHM Advisors is a community advancement firm designing award-winning work across the architecture, engineering, and planning spheres. Founded in 1962, we believe in the power of multidisciplinary teamwork to find ideas that aren’t just different – they’re better. Nearly 400 employees throughout Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee partner with leaders at all levels of government, road commissions, school districts, universities, private companies and developers, in order to create great places for people. http://www.ohm-advisors.com