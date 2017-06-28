"The expanded and improved Residences at Lighthouse Cove are attracting a wide range of people to this already bustling community," says Cheryl DiFonzo (Realtor, The Residences at Lighthouse Cove).

Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc. and Lighthouse Cove Development Company (LCDC) are pleased to announce a series of development milestones for the multi-phase, mixed-use redevelopment project at Lighthouse Cove in Dewey Beach.

Over the most recent construction season, 27 luxury condominium units and an expanded parking garage were added. The new condominiums feature 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom unit mixes on the second, third and fourth floors starting at $459,900. The Residences at Lighthouse Cove owners and guests are able to enjoy open space floor plans, beautifully appointed finishes, private balconies and terraces, unparalleled resort-style amenities, on-site dining, fitness center, outdoor and indoor pool, access to bayside watersports and panoramic views from ocean to bay – from sunrise to sunset. Two new phase condos recently closed with an additional 7 units under agreement for sale. The previous phases of condominiums, which encompasses 26 Oceanside and bayside units, have all sold out.

Just in time for the summer season, The Residences at Lighthouse Cove condominium community recently opened the much anticipated roof-top infinity pool, which offers a spectacular third-story view of the Rehoboth Bay. The roof-top pool features an infinity edge with a 16-inch tiled seating ledge and is surrounded by a newly constructed pool plaza with lounge furniture for all guests to enjoy.

In addition to the roof-top pool, interested parties may visit the sales center located in the lower lobby of the Hyatt Place Hotel at 1301 Coastal Highway or call 302-212-002 to set up a private tour. A 2 bedroom, pool view, 4th story fully-furnished model unit is available for tours; and five units are available for immediate delivery. Interested parties who act quickly are eligible to receive $7,500 off the list price or put the $7,500 towards closing costs. To learn more, visit: http://www.TheResidencesDE.com

“The expanded and improved Residences at Lighthouse Cove are attracting a wide range of people to this already bustling community and providing them a breathtaking condominium with luxurious amenities, surrounded by quality retail and great restaurants that will make them proud to have their second home here,” says Cheryl DiFonzo (Realtor, Harvey, Hanna & Associates, 302-323-9300), Director of Owner Services – The Residences at Lighthouse Cove.

Future redevelopment designs and plans will be announced for the final phase of construction in the fall of 2017. Frequent updates, photography, videos and blogs are shared daily on The Residences' Facebook page @TheResidencesAtLighthouseCoveDeweyBeach

Lighthouse Cove Development Team:

Owner/Developer: Lighthouse Cove Development Company (LCDC)

Managing Agent: Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc.

General Contractor/Builder: Nason Construction

Hotel Management/Operator: TKo Hospitality Management

Exclusive Residential Listing Agent: Joe Maggio Realty

Condo Vacation Rental Agent: Coldwell Banker Resort Realty

About Lighthouse Cove:

The multi-phased Lighthouse Cove Resort project, located in the heart of Dewey Beach, Delaware, is anchored by the award-winning (2016 Coastal Style Magazine’s Best Hotel in Sussex County) Hyatt Place Hotel. The Lighthouse Cove resort complex also includes luxury bayside residential condominiums known as The Residences at Lighthouse Cove, conference center with banquet capabilities and meeting space; two award-winning restaurants (Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant and The Lighthouse Restaurant), interior and exterior parking to accommodate year-round amenities. Accessible to the recreational amenities of both the beautiful Atlantic Ocean and the Rehoboth Bay, this walkable community also affords access to nearby Rehoboth Beach via the beloved Jolley Trolley service. To follow project development and news, visit: http://www.LighthouseCoveDeweyBeach.com