Silverthorne Performing Arts Center We look forward to the many years of cultural enrichment that this Theater will provide.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) and members of the local community proudly celebrated the completion of the new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center at the facility’s grand opening. This private celebration featured live performances and keynote speakers to mark the occasion.

In attendance were roughly 150 people, including Town of Silverthorne representatives, Town Council members, staff of Lake Dillon Theatre Company (LDTC) and members of the Theater Board – along with many large donors to the facility. Speeches were given by Christopher Alleman (Artistic Director, LDTC); Joshua Blanchard (Executive Director, LDTC); Rob Rydel (Principal, Oz Architecture); Tom Bailey (Sr Project Manager, AP) and Ryan Hyland (Silverthorne Town Manager).

This new design-build theater is the beginning of a master plan for Silverthorne's Art District. Working with Oz Architecture, this theater now houses two black-box theaters, creating a new performing art space for the Lake Dillon Theater Company. The 17,000-sf building consists of a large 130-seat black-box theater, a smaller intimate black-box theater, administrative offices and conference rooms, rehearsal and educational spaces, a reception lobby with a bar, and an outdoor performance area. With high-end finishes and the capability to hang art on the side of the building, this will be a main attraction for the Town of Silverthorne.

“Seeing this gathering of people that are now very happy to have this facility be a landmark in their Town Core was very rewarding,” said Tom Bailey. “We look forward to the many years of cultural enrichment that this Theater will provide.”

The project represents a shared vision between Lake Dillon Theatre Company and the Town of Silverthorne to cultivate art and education and provide a stronger cultural identity for Silverthorne. Located prominently next to the Town’s Pavilion and the Blue River, this performing arts complex is a main attraction for Silverthorne as an all-encompassing cultural hub with art, music, dance, performance and educational programs.

Photo courtesy of William Linfield

