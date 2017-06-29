Solize Sunglasses - Polarized Lenses - Color-Changing Frames Sunglasses come with a lifetime guarantee, and the polarized lenses will help reduce glare from reflective surfaces, enhancing overall vision and color vibrancy.

Del Sol has turned out to be one of the premier companies for all those who are looking to buy color-changing polarized sunglasses. Polarized sunglasses are essential for eye protection, and there’s been a prolific surge in popularity for these types of lenses.

“Once you try them, you'll fall in love with them and they'll be the last pair of sunglasses you'll ever need,” said Aaron Hobson, Del Sol VP of Marketing. “They come with a lifetime guarantee, and the polarized lenses will help reduce glare from reflective surfaces, enhancing overall vision and color vibrancy."

These sunglasses are a huge rage among those who are heading out on a vacation to some place sunny. They’re recommended for anyone moving to sunny beach areas and are ideal for anyone who loves to travel. Best of all, these sunglasses come with a lifetime guarantee against theft, loss and damage.

Del Sol’s products inherently lend themselves to having fun in the sun. Apart from the color-changing sunglasses, the company also offers color-changing shirts, hats, jewelry, nail polish, hair accessories and a whole lot more.

These products change into bright, vibrant colors when exposed to sunlight; i.e., UV rays. Once people come indoors, they return to their original colors. With this color-changing ability, one can enjoy a wide variety of different products that all change colors with sunlight.

No doubt the company has a lot of future product prospects and applications, and they’re constantly exploring the potential that exists in this sector. The craze for such products is whopping in the market, and those who want to know more about the company can check it out here.

About Del Sol

Del Sol is the leading brand of color-changing apparel and accessories. The company was started more than two decades ago, and most of their retail locations are located in major cruise ports or vacation destinations, as they attract maximum sales.