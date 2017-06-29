Sensa Float Announces Grand Opening in San Antonio

A new concept to San Antonio, Sensa Float’s floating pods bring a new wave of alternative therapy options to the city.

New San Antonio based flotation therapy and wellness center, Sensa Float, has announced that it will be opening its location on the Northside of San Antonio on June 30, 2017. Sensa Float occupies the second floor at the Stone Creek shopping center located at 238 North Loop 1604 West San Antonio, TX 78232.

A new concept to San Antonio, Sensa Float’s floating pods bring a new wave of alternative therapy options to the city. Sensa Float offers a scientifically tested therapeutic method that works on multiple levels, promoting physical and mental wellness. Each float pod is equipped with custom lighting, music options, which can be utilized to enhance a person’s floating experience. Guests sit in silence or relax while listening to their own favorite tunes. The float pods also utilize a built-in advanced filtering technology and are spacious enough to accommodate to anybody that is curious enough to find out just how beneficial the practice of floating actually is.

Floating effortlessly places floaters in an environment where nearly all external stimuli is cut off, including gravity. A float pod is a dark, soundproof tank inside which guests float in 10 inches of very buoyant epsom salt water that is heated to body temperature, which creates a sense of total relaxation.

Sensa Float will be open to the public on June 30th, 2017. Sensa Float will also be offering an opening day special promotion: When guests buy their first float — they get two additional floats for only $55, which is a total of three floats for $130. Float sessions are broken down to 60min floats, 90min floats, and for people who are curious to get really deep: 120min floats.

For more information about Sensa Float and questions related to floating, visit http://www.sensafloat.com/.