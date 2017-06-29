If you’re using O365 today, you need backup. We recover the SaaS data a business needs, fast.

Backupify, the leading provider of cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery for software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, today announced the next generation of backup solutions for Office 365. The Backupify 2.0 release provides the most comprehensive protection for Office 365 and enables IT managers to ensure more effective business continuity across the enterprise.

Backupify 2.0 delivers customers rich, market leading features including true point-in-time backup for OneDrive, Exchange and SharePoint and enterprise wide discovery search across all protected users. Backupify 2.0 runs on an all-new architecture, enabling lightning fast performance regardless of the size of the environments being protected.

Point-in-time backups create a complete snapshot of users’ applications at a designated time, giving businesses the ability to effectively save incremental changes made to their critical data throughout their organization. Backupify’s point-in-time backup for OneDrive allows IT managers to combat ransomware attacks by restoring their SaaS data to any period before an attack occurred. With three automated daily snapshots of a customer’s entire Office 365 environment - and the ability to take more on demand - admins now have the ability to browse through specific dates and times of their application backups to export or restore data. This new functionality can restore or export individual files or an entire application data set, depending on the scenario. In addition, the product offers unlimited data storage at no additional cost.

“Whether an employee accidentally deletes a file, a user's account is deprovisioned, or a company is attacked by ransomware and loses everything, the result is lost productivity and lost revenue,” said Matt Richards, VP of Product Marketing, Datto. “If you’re using O365 today, you need backup. We recover the SaaS data a business needs, fast. If you experience data loss, Backupify allows you to roll back files or applications to a specific point in time - like Monday, January 10th at 8AM - before the loss occurred.”

Backupify also made dramatic improvements to the product’s search function to ensure faster recovery times and provide users with greater visibility into their backups. The product now supports advanced discovery search including service level, all user, and multi-user search across all point-in-time backups. This gives domain admins greater visibility into their backups and empowers them with the tools to get users back to work with the data they need, fast.

“We’ve spent a decade evolving backup and disaster recovery, and our technology now protects 321 PB of customer data. Applying this technology to cloud backup moves the entire industry forward,” says Datto’s Director of Product Management Dan Flanigan. “We can rapidly take incremental backups from a SaaS service, construct a point-in-time snapshot in the customer’s history, and store it efficiently for as long as the customer remains a customer. Discovery search, export and restore are lightning fast, and all made possible by leveraging proprietary Inverse Chain Technology.”

Backupify is also previewing an on-premise backup solution leveraging the new node based architecture that it hopes to release later this year. Taking advantage of the latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable Family Processors and Intel® Optane® Solid State Drives, Backupify’s upcoming product line will offer increased scalability at a fraction of the cost while allowing for smarter, more secure data storage and backup.

About Backupify

Backupify, a Datto company, is the leader in cloud-to-cloud backup, enabling enterprises to extend data protection and accessibility best practices to the cloud. Backupify gives IT professionals the security and control they need against data loss from user errors, external threats, and service failures.

About Datto

Datto protects business data and provides secure connectivity for tens of thousands of the world's fastest growing companies. Datto's Total Data Protection solutions deliver uninterrupted access to business data on site, in transit and in the cloud. Thousands of IT service providers globally rely on Datto's combination of pioneering technology and dedicated services to ensure businesses are always on, no matter what. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut and has offices in Rochester, Boston, Portland, Toronto, London, Singapore and Sydney.