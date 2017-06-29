Eclipse Shutters Launches New User-Friendly Website

www.eclipseshutters.com We’re innovative in so many ways – our unparalleled 25-year warranty, our unique blend of automation and handcraftsmanship – and we wanted our website to match that vision.

Eclipse Shutters, the country’s largest manufacturer of plantation shutters, has officially launched its brand new website at http://www.EclipseShutters.com. The site was recently redesigned to offer a better user experience for consumers, designers, fabricators, and other Eclipse customers.

“The primary reason for the update was to make our site more usable for our dealer partners and fabricators around the U.S.,” explains Shannon Hodges, Business Unit Manager of Eclipse Shutters. “They told us they needed a better way to search for specific products and more visuals to reference, so we listened.” The new Eclipse Shutters website is organized for ease-of-use with a robust search functionality.

The site’s Gallery section has also been updated to include more professional photos, videos, and updated brochures. Explains Hodges, “Our dealers look to our site to help their clients visualize what their new shutters will look like in any room. We wanted to make that process easier for them.” In addition to more photos, the new Eclipse Shutters website also offers a special login section for dealers and contractors. “At Eclipse, our partners are such an important part of our business,” says Hodges, “so we want to do everything we can to set them up for success.”

Over the past 25 years, Eclipse Shutters has become known around the country for its custom-made shutter products. Manufactured nationwide, licensed fabricators adhere to stringent guidelines before the final product is distributed by a network of respected dealers, designers, and retailers. Says Hodges, “We’re innovative in so many ways – our unparalleled 25-year warranty, our unique blend of automation and handcraftsmanship – and we wanted our website to match that vision. We’re really excited to have accomplished that.”

Eclipse Shutters are the number one selling shutter product in the United States, based in Atlanta, GA. Eclipse Shutters offers high-quality, affordable shutter products with one of the quickest turnaround times in the industry. Over more than two decades, the brand’s proven program has been based on the tenants of product development, technological advancement, and customer satisfaction.

To visit Eclipse Shutters’ new website, copy http://www.EclipseShutters.com into your preferred browser bar. For more information on Eclipse Shutters’ products or pricing, contact info(at)eclipseshutters(dot)com, or visit our where to buy page to locate a dealer in your area.