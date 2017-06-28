Vendasta Promotes George Leith to CRO

George has built a formidable sales organization. He constantly challenges the status quo, making those around him better, and never settles for mediocrity.

Vendasta, the leading platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses, announces today the promotion of George Leith to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). George will be responsible for all revenue generation within Vendasta, as well as driving better integration and alignment between marketing, sales, partner success, development and strategy teams. Driving revenue management and accurately forecasting growth opportunities through pricing strategy, sales performance, distribution, delivery and customer delight will be George’s key areas of focus.

“George has built a formidable sales organization,” said Vendasta’s CEO, Brendan King. “He constantly challenges the status quo, making those around him better, and never settles for mediocrity. There is no one I have more confidence in to lead the charge on Vendasta’s aggressive revenue targets.”

Nearly 85% of local sales are made by trusted resellers. George has been instrumental in developing and executing the plan to expand Vendasta’s reseller base beyond traditional print and yellow page industries to other industries facing disruption, including radio, TV, banking, telco and cable companies. While George has long been readily identifiable by marketing and media firms like McClatchy, Fairfax, For Rent, Frankly and their stable of Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC stations nationwide, he now helps achieve efficiencies for partners in many more industries.

Vendasta began in the disruptable market of media and advertising, and is now quickly moving down the chain to offer everything a local business needs. Currently providing the full new marketing stack to a local business, Vendasta is moving into productivity, protection, connectivity and even operations. In a few years, everything a local business needs to operate will come from Vendasta through their resellers.

George’s expertise in sales, training, networking, management and marketing comes from the numerous executive and ownership positions he has held across multiple media and service related businesses. His track record of success with promotions and marketing in media spans over 30 years, and includes over a dozen years in radio and several years owning and managing his own print publishing business, which he then successfully sold. George’s expertise in these industries has made him an essential asset in the new world order of Saas.

Vendasta continues to experience exponential growth while maintaining exceptional SaaS metrics. Their lifetime value (LTV) to cost of acquisition (CAC) is world class, and Vendasta’s costs are maintained throughout that growth. George has helped Vendasta achieve SaaS metrics that rival the best in Silicon Valley. While Vendasta continues to acquire more partners each month, acquisition is only a small part of their growth strategy. Achieving an exceptional net negative churn rate has been one of George’s flagship achievements.

George has helped define Vendasta’s land and expand strategy, growing current partners using a trifecta of growth levers: penetration, basket size and ARPU. Within two years, average revenue has increased by more than four times for each Vendasta partner. With George at the helm, Vendasta expects to intensify international expansion opportunities while simultaneously growing their national partner list.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the #1 platform for agencies to sell digital solutions to local businesses. Over 2,000 platform customers with a combined salesforce of 8,500 strong use Vendasta to serve and market to millions of local businesses around the world. Vendasta has been named one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada and one of the top 500 fastest growing in North America by Deloitte the past two years. Listed on the Canadian Business Magazine’s Profit 500 and winner of numerous local business awards, including Business of the Year for 2016, Vendasta employs a growing team of 240 across Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.vendasta.com.