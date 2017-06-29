LiveTiles, Gold Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Seattle

At SharePoint Fest Seattle attendees can learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe!

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops August 8 - 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) August 10 - 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by LiveTiles' booth on the expo hall floor to see why they are the pioneering software company leading organizations into the digital era and incorporating modern technology!

About LiveTiles

LiveTiles is a leading Australian software company headquartered in New York City, with global offices in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Seattle and Richland, Washington State. LiveTiles products offer true digital experience platforms (DXPs) for the enterprise, education and SMB markets and is an all-in-one software to connect disparate business systems for a seamless daily experience across devices. LiveTiles products comprise of LiveTiles SharePoint, LiveTiles Cloud, the Azure-hosted version and LiveTiles Mosaic for Education, free to K-12 schools.

As an award-winning Microsoft Partner, LiveTiles is proud to be the pioneering software company leading organizations into the digital era and incorporating modern technology, such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality, into business solutions. LiveTiles is dedicated to continually humanizing and transforming the way people interact with technology by offering beautifully simple DXPs.

Web Site: http://www.livetiles.nyc

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle