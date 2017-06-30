Start-up Bridger Buys Out Insurance MGA to Launch Tech Initiatives

“Bridger will deliver technology driven personal insurance products to our independent agent partners that will enable them to offer a more efficient and seamless quote, bind and claims experience.” Kimo Winterbottom, Bridger CEO

SCJ Insurance Services, an MGA in Pleasanton, California has been purchased by upstart Bridger, a New Jersey based company. Started more than 40-years ago, SCJ has been highly successful in providing non-standard automobile insurance through its more than 2,000 agent locations throughout California.

Bridger, a start-up company, was in search of an established MGA with a successful agent network through which to begin developing and launching technology-based insurance products. Kimo Winterbottom, Bridger’s CEO, stated, “Bridger will deliver technology driven personal insurance products to our independent agent partners that will enable them to offer a more efficient and seamless quote, bind and claims experience.”

Bridger has plans to develop mobile-based products that leverage telematics, use-based programs to control premiums for policy holders, and smart contracts that leverage blockchain strategies to streamline the way insurance is transacted. Winterbottom added, “In two years we hope to be offering personal and commercial, as well as homeowners products, through our proprietary Bridger transactional platform, and taking profitable market share by offering a user experience to the agent and consumer that is second to none.”

SCJ holds licenses in California, Texas, and Arizona, so Bridger’s plans are to rapidly expand beyond California within the next year. The amount paid for the SCJ acquisition was not released, but the company feels the purchase primes them for success with an already existing $15-million book of business. With a firm revenue base, raising additional capital (beyond the $1.5-million seed round) to fund the company’s technology push should be much easier.

Winterbottom said he plans to grow Bridger’s premium to between $25-million and $30-million by this time next year, with ambitions of writing $100-million within five years.